The UI’s outsourcing proposal is not ‘management only'
Let’s stop calling the Advanced Facilities Services’ proposal for outsourcing facilities at the UI a “management only” proposal. It’s not. Sure, existing employees appear to be given the opportunity to remain UI employees with their current benefit package until they retire or separate from the UI through attrition. It’s my understanding that replacement of those employees will be on the vendor’s payroll.
I assume current vacant facilities positions not being refilled would automatically be given to AFS to fill, making the outsourcing decision much more than a “management only” decision. I personally asked the AFS representatives how long they anticipated the conversion of workforce to take place? How long until current UI employees are elbowed out? The answer I received was vague.
The UI administration likes to remind us that we are all part of the Vandal family and in this together. I’d like to think that value would extend to all current and future employees but the discussion currently on the table leaves us in facilities feeling that it is preferable for us to not show up to the family reunion anymore.
Facilities will experience a significant reduction in workforce and institutional knowledge with the voluntary separation and early retirement incentives offered. Many of those remaining haven’t spent our entire working careers here. We are from the private sector and yes, we have some ideas about how to run a tighter ship.
What we are asking is that once we deal with our workforce cut, see who is left, reorganize, consolidate campus services and once we see what our new operating budget is for the coming year, give us the first shot at the solution and let us stay part of the Vandal family.
Nate Spain
Moscow
Let’s replace the ‘lovable scamps’ in Boise
Time to check in on those lovable scamps, our Republican state legislature. Let’s see what’s up. Raise the sales tax again, check. Affect our local services by freezing property taxes, check. House Republicans on the education committee throwing out the education standards, check. Same Republicans walking out on a presentation for a small funding to help teachers help our children with emotional and social problems to lower youth suicide rate, check. Waving their fear mongering, divisive anti-LGBTQ and anti-abortion flags, check. Waiting for the pro-gun flag, check. About all that is left is to legalize minors conceal carrying in schools.
We can ease property tax burdens in many ways, some proposed by the Dems. Another way is to pass the initiative that raises slightly taxes on businesses and those making over $250,000 per year to fund education. We can ease property taxes and fund education, pre-K through college, by getting rid of 75 percent of the exemptions to our sales tax. That would add more than $1 billion in revenue per year.
Election day is getting closer. Let’s change out some of these lovable scamps for legislators who care about our health care, better wages, fairer taxation and our children’s education.
Dallas Chase
Boise
Marking her ballot for Elizabeth Warren
The Idaho presidential primary election is March 10. I will mark my ballot for Elizabeth Warren.
Elizabeth was born in 1949, in Oklahoma. When Elizabeth was 12, her father could not work for a period of time because of a heart attack. When he was able to return to work, it was for a job with less pay and the family struggled mightily. A car was repossessed and her mother found a job answering phones at Sears so they were able to save their home.
Her parents could not afford to send her to college, but she was determined to continue her education. Because of being a champion debater in high school, Elizabeth received a full scholarship and a federal student loan, which gave her the opportunity to attend George Washington University.
She left college at age 19 to be married. Eventually, Elizabeth finished college, increased her family with two children, completed law school and successfully passed the bar. She taught law at Rutgers, the University of Houston, the University of Texas at Austin, University of Pennsylvania and Harvard.
At the University of Texas, she became interested in the topic of bankruptcy, and asked to teach a class on the topic. She wanted to know what drove people to bankruptcy. She confirmed that people who went bankrupt were not deadbeats. There were often good people affected by job loss, predatory loans, health issues, divorce and a number of other unexpected events.
Eventually, Warren was invited to serve on a congressional blue-ribbon committee to review bankruptcy laws. Her strong advocacy helped bring about the Consumer Financial Protection Agency. She worked with members of Congress and participated in a variety of talkshows to attain this remarkable achievement.
Elizabeth has a fertile, nimble mind. She loves her family and her dog. She will be a great president.
Shirley Ringo
Moscow