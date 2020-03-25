Collaboration will be key
Regardless of our partisan political views this election year, we share a commonality that has taken over our lives, forced us to our jobs — or forced us indoors to work from home — or forced us home, period, if we’re not looking for toilet paper from empty store shelves.
I strongly urge everyone to locate an online copy of TIME, March 20, 2020, entitled. “Madeleine Albright: Coronavirus Should Be a Wake-Up Call for World Leaders to Work Together.” Our nation’s first female Secretary of State (1997-2001) writes with wisdom emphasizing plain diplomatic “common sense.”
From my viewpoint, America is grappling with an unseen enemy as real as biological warfare — and so is the rest of the world. Instead of using xenophobic rhetoric, our president could (still) initiate a global collaboration among allies to solve the life-threatening needs of all nations stemming from the deadly spread of the contagious coronavirus, working for a shared common good.
Then medical science research could advance faster through international collaboration and cooperation — and fewer lives would be lost in this CO-VID19 pandemic, all the while promoting goodwill among nations.
Susan Hodgin
Moscow
Appreciating the effort, but more needs to be done
I appreciate the work of area grocery stores and their staff in the last several weeks. Their calm and kind professionalism fosters a sense of normalcy that is calming to a rattled public. That said, I’m wondering why hand sanitizing stations aren’t set up at every entrance with signs asking patrons to “please use a sanitizing wipe to clean your hands and cart handle before you shop, and please remember to maintain six feet of distance between yourself and others.”
Cashiers should be cleaning pin pads and other surfaces between customers. Friends of mine shopped in Coeur d’Alene the other day and said every place they went had dedicated employees who just walk around sanitizing surfaces touched by customers – wiping cart handles, checkout surfaces and freezer door handles constantly. Why the extra caution there and not here?
Given that projections, without interrupting the current rate of transmission, are that as many as 20 million Americans will become ill from Coronavirus and an estimated 4 percent of those will die from it, we all need to do what we can to stop transmission rates. These projections are not for a year out, but by mid-April. It’s not an “if” it hits our little burg, but when! By then it will be too late to start these common-sense practices.
To anyone who thinks we shouldn’t ask store owners to foot the bill for the extra caution, I say they are among the fortunate businesses that can remain open and busy during this crisis. Everyone is making sacrifices and some businesses won’t survive this. Safeway, Winco, Rosauers, Walmart: thanks for all you are doing now, but please go the extra mile here and do more to limit coronavirus transmission on the Palouse. Lives may depend on it.
Lorie Higgins
Moscow
About the Associated Press
It has been said about the Associated Press that they are the public relations arm of theDemocrat Party or just the mouthpiece for the Democrats.
One example might be the article that I saw published, regarding the last debate between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. The article was written by AP reporters Julie Pace and Alexandra Jaffe.
It is interesting that the Pace/Jaffe coverage of the Sanders/Biden debate failed to mention the stumbling by both candidates on the viruses. Mr. Sanders called the coronavirus the Ebola virus. Mr. Biden confused H1N1 with the Wuhan Coronavirus, also calling H1N1 the N1H1, and not seeming to remember the Ebola virus in Africa. He also called the swine flu the coronavirus.
Also, there was also no mention of Mr. Biden coughing a number of times. In regards to Mr.Biden’s coughing, the New York Post reported, “Former VP, Joe Biden coughed into his hand ashe fielded a question about the coronavirus pandemic. … The frontrunner was asked what hewould say to Americans dealing with the national emergency over the outbreak of the respiratory ilIness — and ironically coughed several times as he answered, using his hand rather than the crook of his elbow as is generally recommended.”
One has to wonder if the AP reporters would have neglected to report these facts had it been the Republican candidate saying and doing this. It might be wise in the future that when you read an article by the Associated Press that you also fact check with another source, “for the rest of the story”
For your consideration.
James Fry
Pullman
Ideas for additional measures
While “stuck” in the house, my husband and I have been discussing what additional measures the federal and state government can and should implement.
1. Grant emergency pay to all essential “frontline” employees: workers and staff at grocery stores, food co-ops, food and medical delivery services (trucking), pharmacies, hospital support staff (housekeeping, laundry, food service, etc.).
2. Put our now-closed, empty hotels to vital humanitarian use: a) As hospital rooms (think Downton Abbey, Word War I, refurbishing manors into hospitals). A shoutout to my husband for suggesting this, and b) To house, free of charge, vulnerable populations such as those who are quarantined and/or homeless.
3. Retain hotel employees for housekeeping, laundry, food service. Hotels would get relief package measures.
4. Include Trump’s hotels in the above. The Trump family hotels should be offered free of charge.
5. Contact your U.S. and state senators and representatives with these and other ideas.Any other ideas?
Lisa Kliger
Moscow
Cuomo is a leader
I listen to Andrew Cuomo’s news conference every day. Why should I listen to the governor of another state about the coronavirus? Because he speaks from his heart, because he gives me facts and numbers and gives them context, because he prioritizes the multitude of complex issues his state is facing, and because he speaks about his family.
He’s honest about the perils we face, he’s sympathetic to those struggling, he’s desperately trying to find solutions, and he provides advice like a seasoned uncle. And, he takes responsibility for his decisions. In short he exemplifies leadership. Cuomo inspires me to persevere through these difficult times. His press conference is normally followed by Trump’s press conference. After sitting through a few of those, I’ve learned to just turn the TV off.
Bill Christopher
Moscow