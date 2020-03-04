One of the reasons welike living in Pullman
The arrival of the Pullman Disposal Service recycling truck reminded me that I had forgotten to take out the recycling and trash bins. Well, too late for recycling, but I took out the trash while the recycling truck was still at the dead end of our street. The driver saw me and realized that age, I’m 87, made me slow, and he came to my garage and took the recycling bin down himself. That was far beyond the call of duty and much appreciated.People like that are a major reason Marianna and I like living here.
Don Matteson
Pullman
-----
Planned Parenthood provides health-care services for all
The League of Women Voters has long held a pro-choice position concerning women’s reproductive health care. The Pullman League is concerned about a 40-day protest being held outside of the Pullman Planned Parenthood Clinic by an anti-choice extremist religious group.Most people know that Planned Parenthood provides a broad range of health care services to women and men who may not have access to other providers in the community or who choose Planned Parenthood because of their exceptional, nonjudgmental providers.
This type of irresponsible protesting is meant to intimidate women and it hinders access to 96-97 percent of services that have nothing to do an abortion option. In fact, they provide education and all of the care that prepares a woman for a safe and healthy pregnancy.
Unfortunately, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News opted to post not one, but two articles this week, on the front page, giving a voice to this campaign of intrusion into women’s health care.
The League of Women Voters strongly encourages citizens to support Planned Parenthood and not be influenced by a judgmental and self-righteous group of people. Choose health care for all.
Bobbie Ryder
League of Women Voters
Pullman
-----
Pressing the button won’t help
In his column (Daily News, Feb. 22), Scotty Anderson asks his readers if they would push a button to reduce the world’s population by 30 percent so that the suffering associated with overpopulation and climate change could be eliminated.
Fortunately, these problems can be solved in a humane manner with family planning and birth control methods. In fact, reducing the world’s population in this manner would only have a transient effect. The world would easily gain back the population decrease within the lifespan of an individual.
Throughout the history of mankind, the lack of food has been the biggest factor in limiting human populations. In 1905 the Haber process was invented, and this process allowed for the efficient fixing of nitrogen from the air for the manufacture of fertilizers. This process appeared to be a way to end world hunger and Haber was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1918. Since the Haber invention, the world population has quadrupled from about 1.7 billion people in the early 1900s to 7.7 billion people today.Without these synthetic fertilizers, only about a third of the food currently being produced would be available. This technology was essentially used to expand the population and not solve hunger. An estimated 800 million people living today do not have enough food to lead a healthy active life. This number is about half of the world’s population when Haber invented his process and although the world’s population has dramatically increased so has the suffering due to hunger.
A well-crafted carbon tax may be able to slow climate change as the world’s population increases to a projected 11.2 billion people in 2100. However, every country needs to move to a stable, sustainable population if we are going to stop climate change and the other myriad problems associated with overpopulation.
Dean B. Edwards
Moscow
-----
Encouraged by the recent discussion on salmon recovery
I was encouraged to read a recent newspaper on Governor Brad Little’s task force to promote salmon and steelhead recovery to Idaho waters. The task force includes participants from hydropower, railroads, Native American tribal groups, ranchers, farmers, outfitters and fishing guides.
The article explained that decades-long salmon/steelhead recovery have been essentially ineffective and the issue of breaching the four dams on the Snake River must be addressed. This has been a traditionally contentious issue among these various groups. This coalition has now agreed, after years of wrangling, that the time for cooperation and problem solving has come. They determined that none of the challenges to breaching these dams on the Snake are insurmountable. This is good news. It is a recognition that previous efforts for fish recovery have been incomplete and that it is time for serious discussions about breaching. As Patrick Wilson, professor of natural history at the University of Idaho, states, “We are not recovering salmon, we are merely preventing them from going extinct.”
The effort is receiving political recognition/support from Idaho representative Mike Simpson and Washington governor Jay Inslee. This is a complicated issue that will take time to see through to completion. Meanwhile, the salmon and steelhead numbers are dwindling. Please contact your representatives encouraging them to support the momentum provided by the salmon/steelhead recovery task force.
Thomas Benson
Worley
-----
Importance of the census
Dale Courtney’s letter about the census not resembling what our founding fathers intended is because back then things were quite a bit simpler than they are today. By 1913, the 16th Amendment to the constitution was passed. Instead of a head count where only the head of the household was named, the federal government had the “power to lay and collect taxes on incomes from whatever source derived without apportionment among the several States and without regard to any Census or enumeration.”
After taxes are collected and the federal budget is settled, some of those funds come back to the states based on population. The census count determines how congressional and state districts are drawn and how many congressional representatives we have. It also provides information for planning and development of programs and services to increase jobs, provide housing, emergency preparation, and support for schools, roads and hospitals.
The portion distributed to the states is more than $675 billion annually for 10 years. It’s been estimated that the underreporting in Latah County was up to 25 percent in 2010. That translates to millions of dollars lost to the people of Latah county every year.
The power that the census holds is why it is so important for every person to be counted, from the newborn baby to students and seniors. We all benefit. Failure to complete the census can result in a fine and a census worker will likely visit your home. The information you provide is completely private. Not the President, ICE, FBI, police or anyone else will have access to census information beyond the numbers. It is illegal for the U.S. Census Bureau to release your responses in any way that could identify you or your household. The information remains private for 72 years. Please fill out the census form completely.
Karen Lewis
Moscow