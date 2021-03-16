Do the right thing
I just read about Allan McDonald, an engineer who refused to sign off on the Challenger launch in January 1986. His concern was O-rings which could malfunction at low temperatures. He was overridden by company officials under pressure from NASA, and the lives of seven crew members were subsequently lost. Problems with the O-rings had been systematically ignored for 15 years by people that did not do the right thing. McDonald was soon demoted from his position. However, Congress forced his employer to reinstate him and put him in charge of redesign of the O-rings, eventually leading to the successful return of the space shuttle program. McDonald died recently, reportedly with a clear conscience for doing the right thing.
The descent of our country into fascism was recently deflected by a few Republican leaders who also courageously did the right thing — despite hundreds of Republican politicians who lacked that courage. These leaders such as Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Vice-President Mike Pence, and even our own Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden may suffer repercussions, but they will leave this world with clear consciences, knowing they did the right thing.
We are currently in a downward spiral of changing climate due to humankind’s use of fossil fuels and the resulting carbon pollution. The science is incontrovertible; we must reach zero carbon emissions by 2050 to avoid disaster. We cannot wait for the next generation. We, the people in power now, must do the right thing today. Richard Feynman, a physicist on the Rogers Commission investigating the Challenger catastrophe said it well: “Reality must take precedence … for nature cannot be fooled.”
Write to your mayor, city councilors and other government officials and support them in acknowledging reality and doing the right thing — doing everything possible to avoid climate disaster.
Al Poplawsky
Moscow
You should write a letter
For two weeks in February, members of the Whitman County Democrats worked on a letter to send to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee requesting Whitman County be separated from Region East if and when we met the metrics. We wrote the letter in a data-driven way, speaking logically to the uniqueness of our county. We shared that letter with experts in the county, asking for feedback and making sure our data was correct. We sent our letter to Inslee on March 1. You can see that letter on our website at http://whitman.wa-democrats.net/wp/.After approval at a general meeting on Wednesday, we prepared everything needed to be sent in a press release Friday morning. As you all may know, Inslee sent out a notice on Thursday to move us into Phase 3 and passing metrics would move to counties instead of regions. We were hours away from sending our press release. Our timing was off, but our mission remains the same. Whitman County Democrats support our county hospitals, services, schools, and businesses because we know our residents will continue to mask up, social distance and get vaccinations as needed so we can get the pandemic under control.
I want to publicly thank our passionate writers of the letter and the work they embraced in making sure the data was true and our message was clear. We would like to believe that our letter was heard in the process of making final decisions by the governor’s office. We may never know, but we do know all citizens should be writing to their representatives in data-driven and logical forms or personal stories of how an issue has personally affected them.
We cannot rightly complain without letting our representatives know our true feelings. Future votes come from letter writers and our representatives know that. Please, write an email to a representative of your choice. You might be surprised what happens when you get all your friends to write them as well. Citizenship is about making sure your voice is heard.
Debbie McNeil
Chairwoman, Whitman County Democrats
Pullman
A pop quiz
This is a proposal for a pop quiz for all who voted for the Biden-Harris ticket; a few short questions to be answered by a simple yes or no. Reasons for your answers may be provided if you so choose.
1. Are you in favor of the cancellation of the XL Pipeline? 2. Do you approve of open borders? 3. Is the “cancel culture” constitutional? 4. Are you comfortable wearing a mask for months in the future? 5. Do you believe voting regulations should be uniform and constitutional? 6. Do you agree that the 1.9 trillion dollar “COVID Aid Package” should pay for the bankrupt Democrat-run states? And do you understand that much of that will be paid out several years in the future covering pet “pork” projects in regions under Democrat control? 7. Are you in favor of our Capitol being a constantly fenced fortress with National Guard by the thousands?
If our country doesn’t get back to normal quickly it will no longer be “the land of the free and the home of the brave. Please think about current events and the way they are shaping our future lives.
Glenn Richey
Kooskia
Equip students to thrive
Rep. Priscilla Giddings’ recent proposed bill demonstrates a serious misunderstanding of what social justice in education means. I have taught at the college level with a “social justice” curricula for nearly 30 years, and never once have I taught that one race is superior to another, an example from Giddings of social justice education (Lewiston Tribune, March 6).
In my courses, you’ll hear the voices of those often omitted from “traditional” courses. If you’re taking my African American literature course you’ll read diverse literature written by African Americans. In my American Indian literature course you’ll read texts written by Native American authors and experience life from their perspectives. Why do I call this “social justice”? Because students can’t help but learn about the history of justice and injustice from the stories these writers tell.
Students experience the genius, artistry, and creativity of authors they may never encounter in any other course in their entire educational experience. I cannot count the number of times students have exclaimed to me, “Why did I have to get to college to learn this?” or “I feel cheated that they didn’t teach this in high school.” Students want a full and fair understanding of our country and often they want to work to make our country better.
It is fair and just for Idaho students to learn from diverse voices and perspectives. After all, we live in a beautiful, diverse and complex world. Let’s equip students to thrive in it.
Janis (Jan) Johnson
Lewiston