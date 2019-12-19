I am writing to express my concern regarding the switch to mastery-based learning and standards-based grading in the Moscow School District. My questions are: 1) what is the problem the school district is trying to solve with MBL/SBG? and 2) what is the empirical evidence that MBL/SBG will solve said problem?
When I first heard about MBL/SBG, I was indifferent. It was not until educator friends of mine (in the district and out) privately expressed concerns to me about MBL/SBG, and teachers were hesitant to answer direct questions about the efficacy/utility of MBL/SBG in conferences. Even then, as a statistician, I decided to do my own research before jumping on any bandwagons and dove into the scientific literature and data.
I am finding the papers to be entirely theoretical, or if they have data at all, the studies are poorly designed with incorrect statistical tests, lack a control treatment and are often limited to post-hoc assessments. These studies do not statistically account for the nested effect of students within classrooms and classrooms within schools.
Researchers sometimes incorrectly attribute an outcome to a treatment, rather than where it belongs, which is a latent variable underlying the outcomes (for example: attributing student behavior to a grading system, rather than acknowledge the underlying latent variables of motivation, aptitude, etc.). Much of this literature is incestuously cited (researchers repeatedly citing themselves or a few authors repeatedly citing each other), and proponents have become “true believers” rather than their own skeptics.
Implementation of MBL/SBG in Moscow School District has been accomplished primarily with the acquisition of software and associated testing. Student progression is largely based on their assessments with the TeacherEase software. If students take only one test and do poorly, their grade can be based solely on that.
On the first quarter report card, my child received one “1,” one “2,” and 49 “3s.” When I asked about the “1,” I was told “it was only one test.” However, there is no “n” or sample size or other mechanism of knowing this limitation.
Unlike traditional report cards, which you can assume represent a summary of work over time, there is no guarantee of that with this grading rubric.
These report cards are very specific with learning outcomes, e.g. “I can add, subtract, multiple, and divide decimals to the hundredths place value,” rather than grades for an entire subject, such as mathematics. When a child receives all threes, are we to understand that the grade level material has been mastered and the child will be bored for the rest of the year?
This point gets back to the point made above regarding latent variables: MBL seems to be trying to solve the long running problem of how to help lower motivation students succeed, but ends up causing other unintended impacts.
In my research of MBL/SBG, I have grown concerned that because either funding limitations or pressure from outside consultants, we are not implementing MBL/SBG in an effective method; which involves immense teacher training and complete restructuring of schools (eliminating grade level and allowing students to move along quickly or slowly) and are instead doing a somewhat half-baked attempt relying on third party software assessments and testing.
I have spoken with parents of children at Palouse Prairie School who are generally happy with MBL, but that school has access to resources and curricula by virtue of being an experiential learning school, have only one class per grade, high parent engagement, and are able to select their students via applications.
I have significant concerns about student privacy when evaluation is based entirely on a private vendor. Private companies say they do not release “identifiable” data because they have redacted names, but the data files often contain enough variables and detail that students are still very much identifiable. This “deidentified” data may be combined and/or resold to other companies.
To summarize: the research surrounding MBL/SBG is weak (from what I have found), I am having difficulty understanding how it will work in practice within the schools, and I have serious concerns about student privacy. As my undergraduate advisor once said, “this is not something we can agree to disagree about. Either you need to agree with me, or you need to convince me that I’m wrong.”
