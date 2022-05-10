Forgiveness and restitution
Scotty Anderson’s column of April 2-3 brushed against an uncomfortable topic: Is it morally straight for Euro-Americans to continue occupying America-wide stolen lands? He lays out a moral principle. If a friend has stolen a car, and offers you a ride, you should decline the offer, and you should tell your friend to turn himself in (and forfeit the stolen car). Applying his moral principle to our land theft, we should turn ourselves in (to a world court?) and forfeit the stolen land. I wonder what position Scotty would take, if he were to comment more fully on the topic.
Tiffany Midge’s column of April 16-17 is discomforting. She says, “... a lot of people care about correcting injustice,” But how do you correct land theft without returning the stolen land; which I don’t want to do. As to making public confessions that we are in possession of stolen property, I have to ask what good it does to acknowledge the land theft, when the silent part is, “And we’re keeping it, neener neener.”
Doesn’t the Bible (bless its heart) say that you won’t be forgiven unless you ask forgiveness of the person you harmed, and make restitution — as in returning any stolen property? If that’s the road to redemption, then I would have to worry that almost all of us who think we are Christians, are not Christians in God’s eyes. The number of Christians might be so tiny that the rapture could have already happened without us noticing it, producing just a few scattered missing persons reports — and the rest of us are The Left Behind. Maybe we need to lay down our earthly treasures. Don’t expect me to set an example, though. Just sayin’.
That said, I wonder what Tiffany might suggest to partly correct injustices. The Lakota warrior Russell Means asked that the Bureau of Indian Affairs be abolished. Does that appeal?
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman
Seegmiller for Dist. 6
To the voters of District 6, I can tell you who Jen Seegmiller is. Jen Seegmiller is an educated, compassionate, thoughtful woman who has spent her life educating others whether in a school setting or as a nurse practitioner for Gritman Medical Center wound clinic. I personally have been cared for in the clinic by Jen. I can tell you personally that her manner of care and attention to detail is exquisite.
Jen has stood in leadership positions in the community, put herself through school, and raised a family of six. She is aware of what is happening in our state, the country and our local community. Jennifer is a mother of a military helicopter pilot who recently returned from Afghanistan. During deployment her son watched his best friend shot down while providing air cover. Jen was raised by a military father and knows the commitment and requirements to serve this country. Jennifer Seegmiller is a true patriot.
Jen is currently putting two children through college with the last two in high school. Her children are great. They serve in the community, care for others and value the Constitution. Most importantly, they have a love of God and country.
I support Jen Seegmiller for Senate. She will make decisions based on the Constitution, her constituents and her Integrity. Jen is what we need here in Idaho. She values life, our freedom, and God.
Please take the time to learn about Jen by looking up SeegmillerforIdaho.org.
Marcie Mitchell
Moscow
Write in Rognstad
Write in Shelby Rognstad for governor on your Idaho Democratic Primary ballot.
Due to a technical error, Rognstad does not appear on the Idaho Democratic Primary ballot, but he is the right choice for Governor of Idaho. If he gets enough write in votes, then he will be the Democrat candidate in the general election.
Shelby is the only pro choice candidate for governor of Idaho. If you respect a woman’s rights, then you must vote for Shelby.
Shelby has been elected two terms to be mayor of Sandpoint and previously served on the city council. He has begun several businesses, graduated from the University of Idaho, is an Idaho native and is married with two children.
Shelby wants to lead Idaho away from extremism and back to basics. He has shown himself to be able to communicate with both Republicans and Democrats. Write in Shelby Rognstad for governor on your Democratic primary ballot on or by May 17. That is what we are doing in our house.
Linda and Bob Pike
Moscow
Easy as ABC
It’s as easy as ABC: Vote Lori McCann for Idaho state representative in District 6A.
1. She is “A”ctive in the business, education and legal field communities for more than 50 years.
2. She is a “B”acker of Nez Perce County, knows and understands the needs of our community.
3.She is “C”aring and trustworthy, contributing of her time, physically and financially.
I became acquainted with Rep. McCann in 2005 when I was employed by a legal firm (10 years). I have had occasion to interact with her on a professional and personal level since then. I admire all she has done to promote the legal profession, our city, education and government.
Nancy K. Randall
Lewiston
Words from Kennedy
“I believe in an America where the separation of church and state is absolute. A nation where no religious body seeks to impose its will directly or indirectly upon the general populace or the political acts of its officials.” — John F. Kennedy, 1962
Roger Hayes
Moscow
Critchfield is qualified
The upcoming primary election is crucial for education in Idaho. Debbie Critchfield is a servant leader who is driven by improving real outcomes for students, supporting our universities, and retaining the best teachers in our districts. She has been the incredibly effective president of our Idaho State Board of Education and is respected by legislators on both sides of the aisle. As I have gotten to know her I have observed common sense, pragmatism, and humility that seems to be rare in Boise.
Her primary opponent brought us an expensive dispute with the legislature and Supreme Court over who owns and gets access to education data in our state, a backroom launch of mastery based learning in multiple districts, lawsuits from abused former employees, and declining student outcomes among other “accomplishments.”
I support Debbie Critchfield for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction. She is the only candidate with the capabilities to address complex issues and improve success for all students in our state.
Dale Miller
Moscow