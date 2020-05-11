Condemning the vandalism at the Pullman Islamic Center
We, the members of the Moscow and Pullman Interfaith associations, wish to express our support of the Pullman Islamic Center in the wake of the vandalism that occurred there (last) week. Our heart breaks that anyone would see fit to deface and damage a house of worship.
Though we come from different faith traditions, we are united in our conviction that holy ground is holy ground, and deserves to be respected as such. Whether this was an act of aggression against our Muslim friends and neighbors or simply a drunken act of destruction, we find it utterly reprehensible.
The Muslim community here on the Palouse have been nothing but gracious. They’ve been providing a free meal for anyone who needs one for well over a year.
They have opened their doors and their hearts to members of the community on more than one occasion to help people get to know them as individuals and to demystify their faith.
Those of us who have accepted their invitation have found the members of the Islamic community to be kind, generous to a fault, and accepting of religious diversity.
Less than a year ago, St. James Episcopal Church, across the street from the Islamic Center, was also vandalized. Why are houses of worship being targeted in this way? We sincerely hope the Pullman police are able to identify the culprits and prevent further desecrations.
Any attack on a faith community impacts the entire faith community, and the entire faith community stands in solidarity with our Muslim neighbors.
This letter was signed by 21 members of the Moscow and Pullman Interfaith associations