Test suggestion was selfish
The suggestion by City Councilman Al Sorenson to the people of Pullman to avoid getting tested so that the county can reopen is the most asinine and selfish thing I’ve heard in a long time.
I am a survivor of this virus, being case No. 11 from Whitman County, so I know firsthand the potential of this virus to do harm. I have been clear for about a month now, but I am still suffering from some of its aftereffects. No one knows what the long-term effects will be, whether or not survivors, like myself, will have other problems down the road, or whether or not our lives will be shortened as a result; and what about those families in this country who are, at this very moment, mourning a loved one (and in some cases more than one loved one) who has died from COVID-19. To suggest to the people of Whitman County that they forego testing in order that the county can be reopened is inviting trouble. It’s not just the testing that happens when you go to the trailer behind Pullman Regional Hospital; they also monitor your health by phone and contact people you’ve potentially exposed so that they might monitor themselves, as well. By not testing, you do not have the resources available to you to keep this virus in check. One trip to the store could spread this thing like wildfire; and heaven forbid it gets into any of our nursing homes.
Al Sorenson owns a business in town, so his interest in opening the county at the expense of the people’s health is self-serving.
Denise Adams
Pullman