Evelyn Simon’s plea (letter, May 3) to keep cats indoors to protect songbirds is sound advice. However, I take issue with her diatribe against TNR (trap, neuter, return) programs for feral cats. This is an adjective referring to something existing in a wild, untamed state or perhaps having once been domesticated and returning to the wild. She says that such programs are “irresponsible and environmentally damaging.” Evelyn does not offer a solution or amelioration to reducing ferals. She indicates other wild animals depend on mice for diet but does not mention raptors who prey on smaller birds, egg eating mammals or brood parasites. TNR is never going to solve the problem of feral (or hoarded) cats, but it is effective. It is not possible to spay and neuter them all. Nor is it possible to outright kill them all.
The average mature cat can have three litters with a total of 12 kittens per year; 10.2 surviving kittens of which 4.7 are female.
The average litter size is four kittens with 15% loss before reaching weaning age.
Gender ratio per litter averages of males to females is roughly 46.5% female.
Unspayed female cats can begin reproducing at 4-6 months of age and can produce a litter during the same year of birth.
There is no one good solution to cats killing birds or to the issue of feral cats. Evelyn only mentions keeping domesticated cats inside. Rainbow collars (look it up) work quite well. (Nope, bells don’t work). And as for feral cats, the problem will never be solved but we can make their lives easier through TNR along with reducing their population. (Kinda like people).