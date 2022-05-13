It’s time we talk about it
I’d like to thank Jade Stellmon for her timely article, “It’s time women talked about reproductive health,” in Wednesday’s paper. I would like to add that it’s also time for men to join the conversation. I’ll go first.
My wife and I struggled with infertility for years. Despite a full battery of invasive tests, we never discovered the cause. While we eventually conceived two amazing children through medical intervention (including the tortuous gauntlet that is in vitro fertilization), it was a struggle we faced largely alone. For men especially, the shame of infertility is intense, with only your partner to talk to.
We also suffered through two miscarriages. In both cases, my wife likely would have died if she could not have aborted the nonviable pregnancies. The first time we were living abroad and had to face the loss alone. The second time, we told our community about the pregnancy as soon as we knew. Everyone tells you not to do this “in case you lose it,” but losing a pregnancy is precisely when you need support most. I recommend telling your people right away.
A few weeks later, we announced our loss. But this time we weren’t alone. We were instead surrounded by friends, many of whom we came to find had also suffered miscarriage, had never spoken of it and were relieved to finally have permission to open up. Miscarriage is incredibly common, and we need stop compounding the pain of loss with feelings of shame.
We’re never going to have an open, honest conversation about abortion and reproductive rights until we all get over our squeamishness about our bodies. It’s time for all of us, not just women, to bring these conversations out of the shadows. After all, women’s issues are human issues, and reproductive health affects us all.
Ryan Urie
Moscow
Defining truth
Everybody should be aware our country is horribly divided. We apparently cannot even agree upon what is “truth.” Truth is defined as “what is in accordance with fact or reality.” If a person’s worldview — basic assumptions about where the universe came from, where life came from, why we are here, what happens after death and more — has some other definition of truth, then it will become increasingly difficult to communicate.
Either a person believes God created the world and he defines truth or that the world somehow exists and truth is exclusively what is observed. A third option, truth is what I say it is, is untenable. That leads to wars and might makes right.
The truth is, we will all die, with one exception. We all have to decide whether there is continued existence after death. Death is actually an amazing event that appears to have been very well planned. If the universe and this planet, which appears perfectly designed for life, and even the process of death, were planned by a creator, then it behooves us to understand his “truth,” and live accordingly. If God created this world and gave us his word, which I believe the facts and reality clearly support, then the Bible defines basic “truth,” and we have a choice as to how we live and what we believe and present as truth, but not the final consequences after death. I encourage an open discussion of the truth of media assertions but tolerance toward those presenting different “facts” and conclusions about reality/truth.
Shouting the “opposition” down and/or threatening them does nothing to further understanding of truth or make this a more livable world. Please help encourage both truth seeking and tolerance of “other” views for the benefits in the present age and for eternity.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow
Choose for you, not me
Once again, an all-knowing white male is making noises about matters that do not require his input. (Re: Dale Courtney, May 11). When did it become a states’ matter to decide how a woman determines her healthcare? Healthcare is an intensely private matter, probably the most private matter is whether or not to have an abortion. I have no business making that decision for any woman any more than someone has the right to make that decision for me.
Those of you that said “my body, my choice” about the COVID-19 vaccine don’t seem to understand that following the mandates for masking and getting vaccinated were in the interest of public health. Whether a woman has or does not have an abortion is not a matter of public health. Don’t like abortions? Don’t have one. Don’t like my religion? Don’t join. In other words, keep your nose out of my business and I’ll keep mine out of yours, especially if it is none of my business. There are so many other causes out there that do affect all of us and would make this world such a better place if we took the time to fix them.
Dorothy Newkirk
Pullman
Vote for Berglund
Carl Berglund is a lifelong resident of Latah County and a veteran with a diverse business background. He has a desire to see that individuals and companies can grow with strong support from county leadership. He believes in government’s primary role to protect the lives, liberty and property of its citizens. He will strive to promote transparency in the budget process and careful stewardship of our natural resources. Please vote for Car Berglund for Latah County commissioner.
W.B. Saunders
Moscow