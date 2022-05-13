Backing McCann
I’m encouraging voters in the Idaho Legislative District 6 to vote to reelect Rep. Lori McCann to the Idaho House of Representatives. We need common sense conservative Republicans who will represent the residents of Lewiston and the Palouse, and not special interest groups who only watch out for their interest.
In the recently concluded legislative session, Rep. McCann was a champion for education and small business. As a former teacher, Rep. McCann knows the importance of a strong educational system and has served on the Idaho Business for Education board of directors. During the last legislative session she supported efforts for all-day kindergarten, benefits for teachers and strengthening Idaho’s education system, including the University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College. As a business owner and rancher, she provided keen insight to the Agricultural Affairs and Commerce and Human Resources committees.
Lori listens and responds to her constituents. During the session, she regularly took part in Zoom calls with the chamber and responded to emails and letters. She represents us, the people who reside in her district.
Please keep our common sense conservative Republican voice in Boise by reelecting Rep. Lori McCann.
Mary Hasenoehrl
Lewiston
Deserving of your vote
I would like to provide your readers with my perspective on the candidacy of Lori McCann for the Idaho House.
I have known Lori for about eight years, both as a friend and as an employer. She and I have had many deep political conversations sitting in her office. Most of these took place long before she became active in politics so I feel I can speak of her beliefs “pre-politics”.
She was selected by Governor Brad Little to fill the house seat formerly occupied by Aaron von Ehlinger and she had to quickly assume von Ehlinger’s duties in Boise with little advance notice. But she was well prepared to take on that responsibility due to her previous law experience and knowledge as a professor at LCSC and in her husband’s law practice.
Her conservative roots run deep in Idaho and she has an uncanny ability to quickly determine the important and relevant facts in any situation. Her beliefs run the gamut of the Republican party, but she is, overall, a centrist Republican. She refuses to become beholden to any one group within the party, but she is willing to listen to all points of view before deciding where she stands on any one issue.
Please join me in voting for Lori McCann as our District 6, Seat A representative.
Bruce McCormick
Lewiston
A leader for our district
I have known Lori (McCann) and her family for 50 years. We grew up together, attended school, played sports together, and have remained friends. Lori has always been a hard worker, and a leader who puts others first. She is always the first to offer help when needed. Lori’s leadership skills, tenacity, and ability to communicate with those around her will make her a great representative for the people of District 6. I was very proud of my friend when she was appointed to the House by the Governor, but was not surprised. Lori will work hard for the people, she will listen to your problems, and will work hard to solve them. I encourage you to cast your ballot for Lori McCann for the Idaho House of Representatives on May 17.
Tina Kalbfleisch
Lewiston
Sticking with ‘normal people’
I’m sticking with the normal people this primary election. I support conservatives with common sense and great moral character. I’ve known Lori McCann for many years and she certainly fits the description. As a representative of District 6A you can count on her to do the right thing. We need more folks like Lori in our Legislature. Visit her website lorimccannforidaho.com to learn more. Vote to keep Idaho great, vote for Lori McCann on May 17.
Brad Rice
Lewiston
Supports Colemen for judge
I write supporting Justin Coleman for district judge. I met Justin working as a public defender on cases Justin prosecuted. Justin’s preparation, work ethic, and knowledge of the law was immediately apparent. Justin’s commitment to justice was also apparent and demonstrated by his offered resolutions to cases. Justin’s offers accounted for important factors, including the community, victims, and defendants.
I have worked for Justin as a civil deputy prosecutor since 2018. Prosecutors have substantial power. In five years, both as defense counsel and his deputy, I have never observed Justin misusing this power. He is committed to justice; not simply winning.
As his civil deputy, I work closely with Justin on a wide variety of complex civil issues within Nez Perce County. These issues implicate county, state, federal, and tribal ordinances, regulations and law. Justin is adept at recognizing legal issues and applying the correct civil law to reach appropriate and beneficial resolutions within the law.
While Justin demonstrates considerable legal proficiency in both civil and criminal arenas, his integrity is even more impressive. An elected prosecutor’s position is political, but Justin believes the law should be applied free from political considerations. Fittingly, Justin is running as an Independent. I have repeatedly witnessed Justin ignore political considerations in order to apply the law correctly and justly. His courage and integrity to faithfully apply the law regardless of politics are the traits I admire most in Justin. These are also the traits that make him the best candidate for district judge.
Jacob Reisenauer
Lewiston
Confidence in McCann
Being a parent of two children I value every opportunity for our children and their peers to experience and learn about the benefits of hard work and perseverance at home, school and in their communities. Fortunately, our communities are full of hardworking people such as fellow parents who volunteer to coach our children’s sport’s teams to help instill confidence and work ethic. Educators who spend hours after the last bell rings to reach out to us parents, so our children have every opportunity to succeed and be prepared to join Idaho’s work force and become business owners or community leaders.
Farmers and ranchers who forge ahead regardless of how difficult the elements and the economy can be on them at times so they can provide our country with nutrition. Our state of Idaho is enriched with these hardworking people who dedicate their time and talent to make Idaho the home we love. People we hope our children will become in order to keep our great state moving forward after we are no longer around to enjoy it.
I have complete confidence that Lori McCann is the person who will represent these hard-working people. Lori is an Idahoan with a strong work ethic and perseverance as she has proven as a parent, grandparent, business owner, rancher and a teacher. Lori will listen to and work hard for the people of Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce Counties. Please consider electing Lori McCann who shares these Idahoan qualities on May 17.
Amanda Coleman
Lewiston