For the love of cake
I love cake. It’s the best food group of all. Spice cake with raisins especially, yum! So if I see someone with a slice of cake, I often can’t stop thinking about getting some cake. Since I really want cake, and their cake looks so yummy and tempting, I should be able to help myself right?
No? Shouldn’t I be allowed to at least run my finger through the frosting for a little taste? No? Why would that be? This person is parading that cake right under my nose, dressed with cream cheese frosting and maybe even sprinkles! They must want me to take some of that cake or they wouldn’t have it out in public. I can’t be blamed for giving into temptation, it’s the cake owner’s fault. They should be ashamed for showing cake in public. They deserve to have me stab that cake with my fork. In fact, I think they are asking for it. That cake person is to blame when I grab that cake by the ...
My point is, very few people would consider touching, taking or otherwise molesting someone else’s property. Why then do so many of these same people blame victims for sexual assault or even feel entitled to touch others without permission?
A person’s body is their own, no one, not even someone’s spouse, parent, sibling, partner or close friend, has any right to touch them in any way without their permission.
Holli Cooper
Moscow
A young voice
As a young person, I want to add my voice to those health authorities encouraging us to remain at home, flatten the curve and protect our community’s most vulnerable populations.
Early in this pandemic, some misinformation was spread, suggesting only old people were vulnerable. Now we’ve seen healthy young people suffer and die from the virus. Some data suggests that our stay-at-home orders have helped to flatten the curve, allow our healthcare system to catch up and prepare, and most importantly, saved many lives.
In my family we have an immuno-compromised member, and so, I am particularly worried about potential family impacts of COVID-19. People say, “it’s only old people,” or “it’s only sick people,” but your “only” might be my everything.
I know many people feel stifled by the isolation and believe it best to go about their lives as if nothing was wrong. I too, am tired of staying at home as most of my peers are. However, projections suggest an increase in deaths in June and July if we do not continue cautious social-distancing.
Many people are concerned about the economy, and I am too. I love the Moscow community, marked for distinction by small, locally owned businesses. It’s important that we support those businesses even as we social distance. We are called to show love to our businesses as well as our vulnerable populations. I sincerely hope that Daily News readers will heed the words of a young person during this pandemic.
Aila Carr-Chellman,
age 16, Moscow
Liberty or death, not both
A quick web search of the definition of liberty returned something like this: freedom from arbitrary or despotic government or control, not unduly restrained.
So, are government mandates that currently restrict us from interacting the way we did prior to COVID 19 arbitrary? Do we have a despotic government? Are we unduly restrained? Probably most would agree that the mandates are not arbitrary and have reduced transmission of the disease. I think those protesting and violating government orders to maintain the COVID-19 restrictions would argue we are being unduly restrained and therefore some state governments are acting in a despotic fashion.
Our liberties are always curtailed in a structured society. I can not go to public parks when they are closed. I might want to visit Kamiak Butte Park at night but the gate is closed. I might not be able to enter my place of worship, even though it is still standing, but damaged: Let’s say an earthquake caused structural damages and civil engineers have deemed it unsafe. Will not God protect me? Do I not have the right to worship where I want when I want? How about parking in the middle of the street when there is no available parking near a favorite store. Do I not have the liberty to park where and when I want?
The lack of liberties I describe above are temporary. The park will reopen in the morning, the congregation will find a new place to meet and worship, and a parking space will open in front of my favorite store. The liberties we are missing due to COVID-19 will be restored — when it is deemed safe for society as a whole, not when it is deemed best for the individual. Patrick Henry stated: “Give me liberty OR give me death.” He did not say: “Give me liberty AND give me death.”
Larry Fox
Pullman
Remember to vote
Don’t forget to vote. In spite of the pandemic now ravaging the country, necessary functions of society do go on although perhaps in different forms. The 2020 Idaho primary election is fast approaching. Because of COVID-19 the election will be entirely by mail. You cannot go to polls; you must request your absentee ballot by Tuesday.
The easiest way to request your ballot is to go to www.idahovotes.gov. Your ballot will come in the mail complete with an “I Voted “ sticker and a postage paid return envelope. If you are not registered to vote you may register online. You can also download the request form, fill it out and return it to your court house. Ballots must be returned by June 2. Remember to vote!
Margaret Dibble
Moscow
A response about Sweden
Dale Courtney (His View, May 13) is still touting Sweden as an example to follow on defeating the coronavirus.
He claims, citing www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/sweden, that Swedish virus deaths peaked in April. However, this site’s linear scale graph shows a steep rise in virus deaths during April and May. The site also indicates a dramatic increase in deaths on May 13. On that day there were 637 new cases and 147 new deaths, up from 57 the previous day.
As I pointed out in my last column (May 7), Sweden’s method of reporting virus deaths is not as accurate as the counting done in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. Undercounting of virus deaths around the world may be as high as 60 percent.
Even Swedish epidemiologist Anders Tegnell now admits that with limited testing, his reporting of deaths is “unreliable.” He also confesses that Sweden’s nursing homes “are our big problem area.”
In early May, Tegnell found himself rethinking his position. Admitting that 3,000 virus deaths is a “horrifyingly large number,” he confessed that he is “not convinced” the unconventional anti-lockdown strategy was the best option to take.
Tegnell also previously assured Swedes that child and teen infections would be rare, but, as primary and secondary schools have not been closed, there are now 400 virus cases in the 0-19 age range, those whom Courtney encourages to attend “pox” (=coronavirus) parties!
This of course is reprehensible. There are now 15 states reporting cases of pediatric inflammatory coronavirus syndrome. New York has the highest number of 110 with three fatalities. Europe has cases as well.
I sent Tegnell’s confessions to Courtney on May 8, but he has ignored them, just as he has done with his errors about Sweden’s welfare state (March 18). He has an obligation to rebut them or stand corrected.
Nick Gier
Moscow