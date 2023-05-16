The other evening I was walking through the Moscow Cemetery looking over the family grave markers as to their needs for Memorial Day. You have to understand that I’m close to 70 years old, and our families have been in this area many generations. I came across my great grandfather’s large stone. On top of it is a fair sized cross with the Gaelic writing of “IHS” in a diagonal format, which stands for “In His Service,” the daily service of our Lord Jesus Christ and God our Father, through the power of the Holy Spirit. I am his, I belong to him. He created me, watches over me and my family. There is a power there, for those who believe. For those who have a relationship with Jesus, and with that power is peace.
In looking at today’s age and times, I wonder how many folks conduct their lives under a higher authority than themselves. It seems that everyone, well most everyone, is out for themselves. They are the captains of “their own ship.” In watching the news, where does that get ya? It looks to me like it runs people’s lives upon the rocks.
When a person can give their worries and their screwups to a power far beyond themselves; well for me I’m busy, yet I am peacefully busy, at work, at church, with family. Yes, trials of this life drop into my life. Trials of this life will come to us all, but I can hand them over to my Lord and he will guide me. It’s not about me. Never has been. Peacefully his and IHS.
Wayne Olson
Moscow
Science column wrong
The Dr. Universe response (column, May 6) to the question, “How did our planet get to be the one with breathable air?” is full of suppositions and hypotheses that are presented as truth. Dr. Universe assumes earth is about 4.5 billion years old and that there has been life on Earth for 3.5 billion years. She states initially there was no oxygen on earth and that one-cell bacteria — she does not say where they came from — apparently gave rise to blue-green algae which exhaled oxygen as a by-product of photosynthesis.
Eventually enough oxygen was produced to arrive at approximately the atmospheric content we have today. The lack of scientific honesty here is breath-taking. It assumes that the dubious hypothesis of a big-bang some 15 billion years ago led to the self formation of this universe with our solar system of just-right parameters for life. She then assumes that life developed from nonlife and this life evolved over several billion years to what we have today. Huge leaps of faith are required to produce Dr. Universe’s just-right universe and solar system, life from nonlife, and the just-so macroevolution needed to arrive at the Earth-universe we have the privilege to inhabit. There is minimal scientific evidence for any of these critical hypotheses. Even the simplest life is extremely complex. The DNA contained in all life is a highly designed information system. Our best understanding says organized information, especially in code such as DNA, only comes from intelligence. We have no good examples of macroevolution or an increase in code information. The Bible, God’s word to mankind, does a better job of explaining the origins of this universe. Death was quite clearly designed into life as a result of sin. We can believe God or put our faith in some unscientific hypotheses.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow
A push for ‘factivism’
Young folks aren’t stupid. And the burgeoning climate crisis hasn’t escaped their attention. Many ask, “Why aren’t politicians taking action? Are they stupid, ignorant, spineless, malicious, lazy or corrupt?”
Resisting the temptation to answer that question bluntly, we can segue into a positive response: Many politicians, business leaders, educators and others in this country and throughout the world actively work to lessen society’s impacts on global warming and its cascading residual effects.
One example is Citizens’ Climate Lobby, an international nonpartisan nonprofit that works at the grassroots to promote “factivism,” sharing scientific information with legislators and other citizens to encourage laws that address climate change. The lobby’s approach emphasizes building relationships, trust and respect. Although slow and challenging, the process works.
Increasingly, constituents are aware of climate change risks: farmers face more significant weather uncertainties; burning forests displace residents; disappearing snowpacks create water shortages; changing weather patterns flood towns, destroying homes. Through it all, insurance companies are being devastated.
Constituents impacted by these disasters do speak up. They might not use the words “climate change ” but they see its ravages. They lobby their legislative representatives to “do something.” In fairness, many legislators are increasingly aware of their constituents’ climate-related problems.
Excellent legislation is being proposed to deal with these issues. You can become informed and then share that information with your legislators. For reliable facts, check out the Palouse chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby at cclpalouse.org and consider joining like-minded folks to encourage your representatives. And be sure to support them when they address these concerns.
Simon Smith
Pullman
Today’s library election
To the residents of Latah County, make sure you vote in the library election today.
We are former elected trustees of the Latah library system, writing in support of the nonpartisan and independent nature of our libraries. That system, which has provided Latah residents access to information and entertainment for decades, is now threatened by an attempt to limit both the libraries’ activities and the libraries’ resources.
As former trustees, we are familiar with the nature of the libraries’ extensive collections of books, videos, materials and services. We know the libraries’ finances and staff. Over the last 20-something years, we have discussed the policies and practices of Latah’s libraries as we were elected to do.
In that context, we can assure the residents of Latah County that the library has been well run by trained staff, that its collection is appropriate for our fellow citizens and the budget is audited annually and is well managed. Any funds additional to those for daily operations are specifically dedicated to rainy-day support or to future construction needs. It is a lean operation.
Our libraries are essential to our wellbeing as a civic society for all residents. From toddler’s story times to senior’s book clubs, from popular mysteries to local history, from an enormous film collection to children’s summer reading, the branches of the district’s library provide the mental and physical gathering places that make Latah County such a pleasant place for us to live.
The Latah County Library District is directly elected by voters of the county. That puts a special responsibility on all of us to nurture and protect it. Please, not only make sure that you and your family vote, but email and text your local friends to do the same.
Ivar Nelson
Moscow
Note: This letter was signed by nine additional former trustees of the Latah County Library District.