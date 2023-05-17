William Brock (column, April 27) notes that Holocaust denial is illegal in many countries and argues for it in the United States. While such denial is despicable, we have a First Amendment that would not permit its outlawing. Indeed, (former Supreme Court Justice Antonin) Scalia noted “If I were king, I would not allow people to go about burning the American flag. However, we have a First Amendment.”
Brock then smugly argues against election denial, questioning climate change; progressive rallying cries. Does Brock realize that Rasmussen reports that 72% of Democrats believe Hillary Clinton won in 2016? She has not conceded. But by Brock’s alleged logic, it would have been illegal to discuss the COVID-19 lab leak theory (which has a lot of credible backers; even Facebook quietly lifted its ban), questioning the efficacy of cloth masks (since shown to be almost worthless, pointing out that Sweden did not botch the pandemic and that many American children suffered greatly from overreaction), and the corrupt Biden family payments from foreigners (which the mainstream media has dutifully suppressed).
Of course, implementing Brock’s vision (dream?) would take something like Orwell’s Ministry of Truth to define and enforce truth.
Indeed, Stalin, who invented the phrase “politically correct,” would be proud of Brock. Mao would be, too. And, between the two of them, they murdered 90 million of their own people; 15 times what Hitler’s Holocaust did. Anyone who doubts this should read the well-documented, two-inch-thick book “Black Book of Communism.” When you add in Pol Pot’s killing fields and other communists, it is more than 100 million. And, of course, many more enslaved and impoverished.
It’s a good thing that those in America who believe in, and even revere, our blessed Constitution have about a 10:1 advantage in gun ownership, ammunition and experience using them over leftists. A great defense against tyranny.
David Bakken
Pullman
Hardly perverse
I am one of the most fortunate, blessed men around. My father, who dropped out of high school in 1929 to become the chief breadwinner in his family as a result of his father’s accident working for the Illinois Central Railroad Company, read voraciously, mostly Westerns, many by Zane Grey or Louis L’Amour. When I was 8 or 9 years old, I began consuming his 100 or so collection of books. My older brothers, 4 and 6 years older than I, were also selective readers with a propensity for censored books, driven by their independent nature. Luckily, they handed down the books to me when I was 12 or 13. I loved reading the human dramas of both “Tropic of Capricorn and Cancer,” by Miller; “The Ginger Man,” by Donleavy, and “Lolita,” by Nabokov. Thus, I became a lover of all things literature.
So I was horrified at Lucy Redmond’s letter attacking books like “Lolita” and “The Bluest Eye.” Obviously, according to Redmond, I should be a perverse man. My wife of almost 50 years might call me obscene, but never perverse. But hey, many Biblical scholars call Elijah obscene because of his colorful language. Reading all we could get our hands on did not hurt me or my brothers: one became a wealthy construction site manager, the other a Merritt Island, Fla.,hall-of-fame coach. Both have been married more than 60 years.
My children have all grown up uncensored readers and regular attendees of libraries: one, an author of children’s books; one, a Harvard-educated geologist; one, an associate dean of students. None is perverse, unlike Redmond’s perverse fear of literature.
Let’s do the American thing here: I’ll let Redmond or anyone live with their insecurities and/or indiscretions if she lets the rest of us live with our freedom to read.
D’Wayne Hodgin
Moscow
Sanctity of a fair trial
A May 10 letter, “Disappointed in press,” discusses the “many press organizations and news agencies that petitioned the Idaho Supreme Court to reject a gag order issued in the criminal case against Bryan Kohberger.”
I understand the media concerns. Their mission is to gather and present information. However, valid reasons exist for withholding information that may prove prejudicial in a trial. I’ve been involved intermittently with the press for more than six decades. I’ve written and edited controversial environmental impact reports. I also spent 11 years under totalitarian governance by the People’s Republic of China. I can attest from experience that access to reliable information doesn’t exist there.
Freedom of information is essential to democracy, yet I strongly support the Idaho Supreme Court gag order. Such freedom must be balanced, tempered and sometimes restricted under certain conditions. Consider documents classified for national security.
The gag order on the murder trial is a different breed of cat. The press coalition claims its right of “free speech” has been infringed. Yet Kohberger deserves a fair trial. This requires an unbiased jury. Among the first questions asked by attorneys in such a trial is usually to the effect of: “What do you know about this trial from media reports?” Fact or fiction, media reports can create prejudice among prospective jurors.
Under the best circumstances, media reports can be unreliable. Colorful language and innuendos evoke strong emotions, particularly when delivered by dramatic commentators. It can influence the judgment of consumers, even when ostensible “facts” prove false. Emotional bias clouds judgment for everyone. In this particular case, emotions already are high. Media want to capitalize on this with unrestricted coverage.
Checks and balances among our three governmental branches do function, if not perfectly. We need this check of potential excess and abuse from an overzealous fourth estate.
Pete Haug
Colfax
Graduates: Please vote
Chuck Pezeshki (column, May 13) wrote his list of advice to graduating college seniors on the Palouse and gave his list of things they should do and how they should think. I would have put as No. 1 on that list that every adult needs to first register to vote, wherever they live and as often as they change addresses throughout their career and life.
The cost of living in a free country is that you exercise your right to vote. Register and then educate yourself on the issues and on the people offering to represent you. I would strongly urge you to find a nonpartisan source of information, such as the League of Women Voters, who neither support nor oppose any candidate or any party. Of course I prefer local elections which are nonpartisan because I find political parties both directive and divisive. But find a source of information. Talk to candidates, urge good people who can listen and problem solve and work with people to run for office. And then help them campaign.
Above all, require that candidates engage in civil discourse. Polite behavior, courtesy to all is necessary to an orderly life. We are fraught with name calling and ugly behavior by so-called adults. Remain above the fray but allow no one to speak disrespect, to shout, to name call, to boo and hiss a speaker. Stand up for adult, restrained behavior. Demand it. Practice it and vote. Every election, wherever you live. Remember, it is the price of citizenship.