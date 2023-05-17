Defense against tyranny

William Brock (column, April 27) notes that Holocaust denial is illegal in many countries and argues for it in the United States. While such denial is despicable, we have a First Amendment that would not permit its outlawing. Indeed, (former Supreme Court Justice Antonin) Scalia noted “If I were king, I would not allow people to go about burning the American flag. However, we have a First Amendment.”

Brock then smugly argues against election denial, questioning climate change; progressive rallying cries. Does Brock realize that Rasmussen reports that 72% of Democrats believe Hillary Clinton won in 2016? She has not conceded. But by Brock’s alleged logic, it would have been illegal to discuss the COVID-19 lab leak theory (which has a lot of credible backers; even Facebook quietly lifted its ban), questioning the efficacy of cloth masks (since shown to be almost worthless, pointing out that Sweden did not botch the pandemic and that many American children suffered greatly from overreaction), and the corrupt Biden family payments from foreigners (which the mainstream media has dutifully suppressed).