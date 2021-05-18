Indentured servants
This is in response to Lucky Brandt’s May 13 letter to the editor, suggesting that the way to encourage people to get back to work in Idaho is to stop paying unemployment benefits, which “pay as much or more than many people made at their jobs.” Idaho has, in fact, decided to do exactly this, and ended that state’s participation in federal unemployment programs.
Have they considered that if those Idaho employers paid more of a living wage to employees, perhaps people would be more willing to go to work? The minimum wage in Idaho is $7.25 per hour, $3.35 for tipped workers, and $4.25 for employees younger than 20 for the first 90 days. No wonder that people aren’t rushing back to work when they are being treated like indentured servants.
Richard Elgar
Pullman
Hoping for solar
I was very excited a few months ago when I realized that the new rec center in Pullman is partly being powered by a solar array. Now I am wondering if my school, Lincoln Middle School, could use some solar panels as well. The building has a large slanted roof that probably has the sun beating down on it all of the time. And they’re finishing construction on the new addition to the school this summer anyways. It would be thrilling to return to school next year knowing that all the lights are solar powered.
Jasper Premo
Pullman
Support for dam removal
When thinking about our environment, the issues that come to mind are those that impact humans. Food insecurities, rising sea levels and severe tropical storms are all things that need to be addressed, but animals are facing challenges too. The Snake River’s Lower Granite Dam stands just an hour away from Moscow, one of the four dams on the Snake that are big contributors to the decline in Idaho’s famous salmon and steelhead runs. These runs have diminished by more than 90 percent since the 1950s, and the decline isn’t stopping there. The populations were listed as endangered in the 1990s and are now nearing extinction. Salmon and steelhead are more than just symbols for Idaho, many of our ecosystems depend on the nutrients the fish bring back from the ocean. When the fish die, their bodies decompose to help countless other organisms survive. The animals that occupy the environment deserve our attention too. We need to support initiatives like Rep. Mike Simpson’s Snake River dam removal proposal. Read up on his attempt at creating an economically viable salmon restoration effort here: bit.ly/3eIFnG9.
Devon Conway
Moscow
Breaching has costs
I support Ed Schweitzer’s position on dam breaching in your May 6 article. Breaching has costs. My earlier letter noted that breaching leaves flow through a polluted canyon and we could create a better and faster path. Schweitzer says hydro power works when “there isn’t enough sun or wind to produce electricity.” Our inability to use those good sources at all times of need creates need for more from sources like nuclear and makes storage of power very valuable.
At the dams it would be better to build expanded powerhouses like the addition that was made at Grand Coulee to raise the capacity for use at peak times and use the available water flow more fully, thus increasing hydropower and storage of water from lower power demand times to peak load times. Water from upstream dams can be released to match use at maximum need times as is already done from the Canadian dams above Grand Coulee. More nuclear plants would be needed to meet high need times. Extra peak capacity can be and is done by fueled turbines.
As a retired chemistry professor I can state they can be fueled by methanol made from electricity and H,O (for H2) plus cellulose (wheat straw, sawdust, waste wood, etc.) using all recycled (not fossil) carbon. Power from the nuclear and turbine plants at peak need could be traded for a larger amount from hydro and nuclear at off peak times. That creates chemical energy storage.
Aiding the fish remains a worthy thing, and the “artificial canal” approach can begin to help more quickly than massive dam breaching. We should start (soon) on a canal from Ice Harbor Dam on a shorter than river route to Lake Wallula somewhere near Wallula Gap, then continue up to Lower Monumental Dam, then Little Goose Dam, then Lower Granite Dam.
Jack Garland
Moscow
The power of listening
My educational journey started in a one- room schoolhouse in Donnelly, Idaho. Moving forward, I attended three more grade schools, a middle school, and three high schools in Idaho: McCall-Donnelly, Borah and Meridian. I moved north to the University of Idaho to complete a bachelors and master’s degree. My Idaho education prepared me for Syracuse University and American University to work on my doctorate in peace studies.
I learned the jargon of social science: multiple causation comes to mind. Events are caused by many variables. On complex problems, we must honestly confess there are no simple magic wand fixes. Nevertheless, without apology, I want to offer a simple way as a partial solution for all of us to diminish the political, religious and cultural divides of our time.
At Syracuse, one class required on one day that we “believe” everything our guest had to say. The speaker denounced public education as a total, absolute failure. Speaking to a class of public educators made believing a challenge. The objective of the lesson was to provide an experience to show the value of suspending judgement while listening. The first step: listen respectfully, carefully to those you may disagree with. Second, ask questions to clarify, paraphrase and verbally summarize to demonstrate that you understand the other’s point of view.
Place your hands permanently flat out on a table and allow the middle fingers of each hand to touch. By listening respectfully, you may discover that on some issues you can agree but also accept that your thumbs will never touch when your fingers do. On some positions you will never agree. Respectful listening will help both parties in a dispute gain a renewed appreciation of the “other” as a neighbor not an enemy. “Love thy neighbor.”
Stan Smith
Viola
Legislative censorship
Thanks so much for publishing Steven A. Smith’s courageous letter (May 13) about our Idaho Legislature’s effort to censor thinking in public education. It is sad that he and others may have to wait until they retire to use their full voice in opposition to attacks on our precious freedom of speech. I wonder if any of his recent journalism students have views on the Legislature’s censorship? It would be great to have even one courageous letter from a student about the Legislature’s action. It might get them a good newspaper job in states that truly value freedom of speech and the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America.
Dave Remington
Moscow