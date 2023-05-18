In his column of May 13, Ryan Urie makes some claims about the benefits of making children uncomfortable, and claims that “trying to make intellectual endeavors wholesome and appropriate (whatever that means) undermines the whole enterprise.” I have a proposal: Mr. Urie can use his own resources to make his own children uncomfortable: take them to drag shows, provide them with edgy books, whatever. Public resources can be directed to less controversial, even wholesome and appropriate, uses.
Andy Crites
Moscow
Science and religion
Terene L. Day, in his column titled “Sex, gender, religion, politics and the law,” demonstrates his lack of understanding of religion and science. Nothing in the letter reveals his misconceptions more than his conclusion: “Civil laws should be based on science, not on theology.”
If Mr. Day has discovered a gram of morality through the scientific method then he is certainly not sharing it. The scientific method is by the very principles of its creation without morality and rightly so. Civil law, however, is fundamentally based on preserving life, liberty and property whenever possible while protecting the people from those who would rob them of their rights and privileges. Anything more or less than this is misuse of government power. Religion is almost entirely devoted to moral questions, the very field that science neglects (which Mr. Day, as a former science educator, should be aware of). Whether there are two sexes or 99, none of that dictates what civil law should be regarding transexuals, much less transgender individuals who have no anatomical difference to the sex they were assigned at birth. Mr. Day does not seem interested in upholding the First Amendment, which declares that no law can be made to impede the free practice of religion or to establish a religion; rather he wishes that the religious have no political influence at all on the moral matters of law.