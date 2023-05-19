Victory for parental rights

On Tuesday, voters of Latah County overwhelmingly supported the First Amendment by voting for library board members who understand that parental rights and freedom of speech and thought are inextricably linked. Parents have the right to raise their children within the moral structures or religious strictures of the family. However, this maxim applies to all parents, not just a select few.

This election has created a much-needed teachable moment, that the right to parental control does not extend to controlling other people’s children. To those who question this, turn to the First Amendment for clarification: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.” To those who are upset by the results of this election, be comforted. Your children are safe. I have worked in many libraries over the years. Not once did I ever process, shelve or come across library materials that are, in any way, shape or form, pornographic.