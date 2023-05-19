On Tuesday, voters of Latah County overwhelmingly supported the First Amendment by voting for library board members who understand that parental rights and freedom of speech and thought are inextricably linked. Parents have the right to raise their children within the moral structures or religious strictures of the family. However, this maxim applies to all parents, not just a select few.
This election has created a much-needed teachable moment, that the right to parental control does not extend to controlling other people’s children. To those who question this, turn to the First Amendment for clarification: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.” To those who are upset by the results of this election, be comforted. Your children are safe. I have worked in many libraries over the years. Not once did I ever process, shelve or come across library materials that are, in any way, shape or form, pornographic.
A library really is a safe place for our children; librarians really are their guides to healthy individualized learning. Librarians are trained professionals who know that what may be the right book for one child, may not be the right book for another. However, they are not specifically trained in bigotry. That, unfortunately, must come from the parents.
As a parent myself, I can say that we are our children’s first and primary teachers, but not their last. Children will go their own way, as in the words of Kahlil Gibran: “Children’s souls dwell in the house of tomorrow, which you cannot visit, even in your dreams.”
Lisa Kliger
Moscow
‘All God’s children’
Recently, state legislatures across the nation are introducing a torrent of anti-transgender measures aimed at limiting the rights of transgender individuals, particularly gender-affirming care. In Idaho, a newly passed law will go into effect next January making it a felony crime to administer gender-affirming care to minors. This is another blow for Idaho-based healthcare providers who are already facing felony charges for providing abortions in the state.
As faith leaders and members in the community, we stand together in support of transgender rights. We are open and affirming people of faith who value all human beings and their identities. Keep in mind, transgender individuals can be lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer, straight, or any other sexual orientation. They are your neighbors; they are all God’s children. Transgender people should be included in the life of the church and our society.
Rev. Gary Jewell
Community Congregational United Church of Christ
Rev. Elizabeth H. Stevens
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse
Note: This letter was signed by six additional faith leaders on the Palouse.
News was buried
Come on you people. The biggest story since Hillary, Obama, Biden and the rest of them started their lies about President Trump colluding with the Russians, and this liberal rag that you laughingly call a newspaper prints it on the fourth page. Everyone knows the Department of Justice and the FBI has become politicalized and this just proves it.
Wake up America. If we don’t get rid of this administration either by impeachment or election America will be no more.
R. Madeline McComas
Potlatch
Special schools, people
It was my privilege to be the president of the Moscow Education Association in the 1990s. My job allowed me to visit all the schools in District 281. In each, I found dedicated professionals who came early, stayed late and bought materials to enrich the educational experience for their students. Their dedication and labor in kindergarten through ninth grade made my impossible job possible at the high school.
My other privilege was to work with Bob Wiesel, Sue Hovey, Bill Frye, Bernie Dare, Dargon Marr and Mary Blanton. Our beliefs, politics and teaching styles were different but we shared a common devotion to our students. We had the freedom to be creative and have fun. Our department received the Annual Rosa Parks Human Rights Award and created an innovative quarter-course program in U.S. History that received national recognition in the NEA Today publication.
Some educators desire order and control. They want a drum beat curriculum all must march to, one that is occasionally accompanied by the faint sound of a musical triangle (a test) as the most important measure of success. When you catch a bird in your hands, you must not hold it too tightly lest you not only muffle its song but kill it. Many reasons caused us to have a dropout rate of 2 million students age 16-24 in 2020 but I would suggest one is boredom.
In 2023-2024, an estimated 900,000 teachers plan to quit. There’s three reasons: the murder of students and teachers, dictates that rob teachers of the ability to be creative and have fun and the failure of society to understand that the more highly a professional is trained the greater is their need for autonomy and freedom. Let us not allow politicians motivated by a desire for power to characterize teachers as bogeymen to be shackled by laws more appropriate for the Dark Ages.
Stan Smith
Viola
Not afraid
I am responding to David Bakken’s letter to the editor published May 17. I was of course disturbed. I am a progressive Democrat, one of the leftists Mr. Bakken would target with threats of his armed superiority. That superiority is taking out children, teachers, black supermarket shoppers. Alas, I am not afraid. People with armed idealism and entitled craziness have been around. They ruled Germany during World War II and Russia through today. I am just sad that this guy feels great because he has guns. I’m old. I’m not afraid. Is life so dear and peace so sweet as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Why do threats to old lefty broads seem appropriate to the Opinion page?