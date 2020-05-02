There are consequences when ignoring science
To all of those who protested at Moscow City Hall in mid-April against COVID-19 restrictions enacted to protect us from the pandemic: you have some required reading to do. The Daily News’ April 25 edition, Inland 360 article “Heartache in the Big Apple” describes Lewiston nurse Marybella Cole’s experience volunteering at a New York hospital during the pandemic. This hero states that it was even worse than her worst fears.
There are consequences of ignoring what our scientists tell us. One infectious person at Monday’s protest attended by 200 people could easily have infected several people. Those people could leave the protest and potentially infect dozens more — and so on. Foolishly — and selfishly — ignoring the advice of experts can have morbid and mortal consequences for all of us in the community, not just those that ignore the rules.
The parallels between our current COVID-19 crisis and our climate crisis are striking. Although much more immediate, the COVID-19 crisis won’t last forever. With the development of vaccines, we should be able to beat it back within a year or two, as we have with many other infectious diseases. However, this strategy also depends on most people accepting the science of immunology and professional medical advice to take the vaccine, protecting not only themselves but also others.
Although the climate crisis is much more slow motion, it will be with us into the foreseeable future — most experts agree that we are now at a point where all we can do is flatten the curve. As with COVID-19, there is a vocal minority with too little respect for themselves and others to accept the science of climate change — putting us all at greater risk. Nevertheless, for humanities’ sake we must transition completely off fossil fuels by 2045.
Al Poplawsky
Moscow