We must abolish the daily carbon tax. The problem is most people don’t know they’re paying it. And fossil fuel companies like it that way because they wouldn’t last long if people knew carbon’s enormous costs are a hidden tax.
Fossil fuel emissions devastate human, environmental, economic and climate health. Yet, most of us are unaware of these impacts because emissions costs have grown silently like cancer. Human health effects include 8.7 million premature deaths in 2018 (globally) and $820 billion in annual health costs in the U.S. alone. Aviel Verbruggen’s 2022 analysis showed that the oil and gas industries gouge $2.8 billion daily, enough to “buy every politician, every system” and delay climate action. And the latest United Nations climate report tells us our world will be unlivable if we keep this up. But it needn’t be this way. We already have technological alternatives.
How quickly can we eliminate the daily carbon tax? Several strategies have been successful in other countries, but they share some fundamentals: establish a carbon price, get fossil fuel producers to pay and use the money constructively. For example, some return the money to people as a monthly dividend while others use it for clean energy infrastructure and climate stabilization. One component that needs to be added to these plans is putting a value on our current daily carbon tax. We’d act faster if we knew how much we were already paying.
There is plenty of discussion about carbon prices and how people will use the revenue, but the precise terms don’t matter.
If we put a price on carbon, ensure the right people pay, and use the money wisely, we will move quickly to a clean energy economy and finally be free of the crippling daily carbon tax.