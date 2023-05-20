Daily carbon tax

We must abolish the daily carbon tax. The problem is most people don’t know they’re paying it. And fossil fuel companies like it that way because they wouldn’t last long if people knew carbon’s enormous costs are a hidden tax.

Fossil fuel emissions devastate human, environmental, economic and climate health. Yet, most of us are unaware of these impacts because emissions costs have grown silently like cancer. Human health effects include 8.7 million premature deaths in 2018 (globally) and $820 billion in annual health costs in the U.S. alone. Aviel Verbruggen’s 2022 analysis showed that the oil and gas industries gouge $2.8 billion daily, enough to “buy every politician, every system” and delay climate action. And the latest United Nations climate report tells us our world will be unlivable if we keep this up. But it needn’t be this way. We already have technological alternatives.

