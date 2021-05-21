An agenda of tyranny
It was polite of the mayor and Moscow City Council to end their tyrannical mask order. It was really nice of them asking residents to show consideration to others who still wear a mask. Funny, those who didn’t wear masks are already considerate and didn’t call the cops or scream at anyone for their personal choices.
Why didn’t the city show that same consideration to those who couldn’t or wouldn’t wear a mask?
The city web page said it was the law.
The city posted a Daily News advertisement. It’s the law, no mask — call the cops.
Our elected officials forced businesses to curtail operations and lay off staff.
Our elected officials had individuals arrested at a Psalm Sing for no mask and then in court conceded the arrests were illegal.
Our elected officials cited individuals and are prosecuting Stickergate using a law never before enforced.
All for an official policy statement which was never the law as we were told.
Soviet Moscow chalk art was removed early the morning after it was put on the sidewalk, but the masking enforced signs at the city limits lingered for a day after the end of the health order.
The tyranny hasn’t stopped as the contractors building the new cop shop can’t fly a flag supporting Moscow cops. There’s some ironic humor hidden there.
Our elected officials lied to us for almost a year and not one of them wanted to tell Moscow residents the truth. Instead they kept saying it was the law. During the last year, our elected officials showed their true colors are not red, white and blue. They are tyrannical bright red and yellow, just like the Soviet Moscow stickers and chalk art.
Welcome to Soviet Moscow. What’s next on the council’s tyranny agenda?
Dave Glasebrook
Moscow