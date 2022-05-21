A ‘bombastic’ piece
Doug Call’s column (May 18) is a bombastic piece characterized by warrantless name calling (misogyny), mischaracterization (elective abortion as “reproductive health”), minimization (referring only to embryos and ignoring abortion of babies at the fetal stage including after viability), and shoddy research. He takes a shot at Christians, claiming there is no biblical or other basis for protecting the unborn. The commandment “thou shalt not kill” is obvious.
The Catholic Church also has long found in Jeremiah 1:5 “before I formed you in the womb I knew you,” a biblical foundation for its teaching that human life must be protected from conception. Since the first century, the Catholic Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. The Didache, a second century Christian manual states “You shall not kill the embryo by abortion and shall not cause the newborn to perish.” This was not a unique idea. The earliest surviving Hippocratic Oath (Greek, c.400 BC), a binding oath of medical ethics used for millennia states, “I will not give to a woman a pessary to cause abortion.”
Ironically, regarding abortion Call portrays himself as the champion of women. He claims he wants “more women’s voices at the table.” However, it’s clear he only wants to hear from women who agree with him. For women with an opposing view, see the “Brief of 240 Women Scholars and Professionals” filed in the Dobbs case.
Mr. Call thinks men who oppose abortion aren’t entitled to an opinion. That’s absurd, particularly since a woman can’t conceive without a man (whether naturally or via artificial means). As for me, I’m happy when as many people as possible, men and women, work to protect the lives of the unborn.
Ann Heath
Pullman