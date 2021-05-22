Goliath, slingshot and the tank
Tiberius sent Pilate to be sure Rome’s trade routes would not be interrupted by rabble rousers and claims to be like the emperor — a son of God. So America has sent the state of Israel to be sure that Russia was blocked from access to the Atlantic Ocean and that our oil routes not be disrupted. So, Israel’s prime minister is only Pilate in modern dress — washing his (Israeli) hands in innocency.
And like our media asking “What is truth?” Well, we know what the truth is, and that things being done in Palestine are being done on our behalf. When we let Sleepy Joe get away with the bromide “Israel has the right to defend itself,” we really are saying “Goliath has the right to kill that child aiming his slingshot at a U.S.-built tank pointed at him.”
Write and call every media contact you can reach. It is finally incumbent on all of us to hear and see the truth at last, and daily, so that we can be clear about what has to change to get our votes in the next two years.
Ronald Hufham
Moscow
No more masks? Good
When you see the photo of a retired college professor, all masked up, next to his byline in the Opinion section, you have to wonder what COVID-19 threat he thought he was averting at the time the photo was snapped.
When you are commanded to don a mask by a restaurant hostess as she leads you 30 feet to your table, which you subsequently remove when seated, you have to speculate that it may be all just meaningless theater. The virus doesn’t observe boundaries, does it? Certainly, the germs do not collectively agree that the table area is a safe zone, while the space around it they may freely infect. It doesn’t work that way, does it?
And what about Joe and Dr. Jill being photographed in close proximity to President and Mrs. Carter in a recent visit to their home in Atlanta? None of them wear a mask. But the moment the putative president and his wife get up to leave, and are outside the house, the Bidens put their masks back on again. Is this some kind of a joke?
It appears now, thank God, that the Moscow mask ordinance is going to be dropped. About time. The masking police have forced an almost entire population into utterly silly and hysterical behavior for well over a year. Masks don’t protect us or others from COVID-19. I would ask anyone to supply a shred of real scientific evidence to the contrary. The so-called COVID-19 “vaccines” should be our focus of attention, not masks. Masks are a clever ruse. They may hinder, but for the most part, not harm the wearer. “Vaccines,” on the other hand, can do real harm. They have caused serious adverse reactions in perhaps millions of people worldwide, and may be for many an invitation to death.
Tim Moore
Potlatch
Father’s legacy is safe
Hi, part of Steve McGehee’s legacy here. I say “part,” because having children is only one way to have a legacy. One is to live in such a way as to influence countless individuals as well as the world at large, as my father has done. Another, I suppose, is to publish strange rants fixating on someone else’s penis (Letter to the Editor, May 12). That is your prerogative. Truly, if that’s what makes you happy, then go on living your best life.
That said, it might be more effective to sprinkle in at least some form of rebuttal to the argument that got you so worked up, if your goal is to be taken seriously. Final note: my stepmother just wants to set your mind at ease. While they appreciate your immense concern about their sex life, it’s more than up to par.
Is it weird that I, Steve’s daughter, am aware that he has a healthy sex life? No, because we’re not a bunch of prudes. Although, frankly, I could have just assumed as much, given that older couples consistently report greater satisfaction with their sex lives than do younger ones. That’s fairly well-known and something you could have easily Googled, but don’t let research stand in the way of your quest to appear ignorant in a public forum. Best of luck, happy writing.
Milo McGehee
Palouse
Thumbs on the scale
So, Gov. Little chopped federal unemployment stimulus benefits from Idahoans. The logic is that employers can’t get people to work for them. The “catch-phrase” used by a number of Republican states around the nation is that “people don’t want to work any more.” Whether you like it or not, we are a capitalist country. Whenever there is a scarcity of goods or services, the cost of those goods and services goes up given demand.
Little, and his Republican cronies are putting their thumbs on this scale in an effort to squash any increase in the federal minimum wage of $7.25/hr. The minimum wage has remained at $7.25 since 2009. We all know that the cost of a pair of shoes or a gallon of gas to get to work has not risen since then. Right! Thanks, Brad.
Roger Hayes
Moscow
Bent on distortion
It only takes a simple search to show that Larry Kirkland continues to either ignore or distort the facts about solar and wind generation.
The “carbon footprint” of an energy source includes the carbon dioxide emitted to manufacture, install, operate and decommission. Various studies have found that the carbon footprint of a commercial wind turbine is from 11 to 14 grams of carbon dioxide per kilowatt (kWh) hour produced. Solar panels depending on type and location range from 14 to 50 grams per kWh. In comparison coal fired plants have a carbon footprint of 870 to 975 grams of carbon dioxide per kWh. Natural gas plants come in at 465 grams per kWh.
Building anything new does involve the production of more carbon dioxide than doing nothing, however if the item produced, like a wind turbine, replaces a much less efficient item, like a coal plant, the long-term effect is a large reduction in the amount of carbon dioxide going into the atmosphere.
Mr. Kirkland, in his letter, also links this winter’s electrical outages in Texas to renewable energy. The problems in Texas have been shown to be down to their failure to properly regulate utilities, not on renewables. Wind turbine failures resulted from inadequate build standards in Texas.
Do renewable sources of energy place higher costs on those least able to afford it? Currently multiple studies show that the cost of wind generated electricity is lower than that of gas or oil. Solar power is competitive with gas and coal depending on conditions. Building wind or solar power facilities is cheaper than building replacement coal or gas power stations.
As to electric cars, research shows that their “lifetime emissions” are 30 to 70 percent lower than conventional cars, even though they do generate more carbon dioxide in their manufacture.
Robert Johnson
Moscow