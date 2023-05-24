Every few years, the same thing happens: Coug football wins more than the pundits say they will and power-hungry Francis Benjamin runs for something in an attempt to strengthen his mayoral resume. He has skillfully exploited distressed or socially-conscious organizations as his stepping stones to ultimate goals of grandeur and name recognition. Using psychological cunning, he shamelessly exploits individuals as part of his political strategy. All of this is done under an ensign of civility, yet for almost a decade he has used his small group of loyalists to do the uncivil work. For the past two terms, scorn over his inability to run against Mayor Glenn Johnson, he has smiled to the mayor’s face while he and his minions have proverbially stabbed Mayor Johnson in the back to any and all who would listen. This calculated betrayal demonstrates more than a severe lack of empathy, but rather the utter stench of complete disregard for the same civility he espouses.
The Daily News has published letters to the editor in support of Francis Benjamin, and has received more. What’s weird is that these came in even before anyone else announced they were running. Why would anyone do that? My partner was approached three weeks ago and pressured to write a letter to the editor and the reasoning was this: if enough people show support early, maybe it will scare off anybody else from running. Yes, let’s stifle democracy. Well, it didn’t work because others are running anyway. Aside from being a bad strategy, it’s just another example of his reprehensible tactics in pursuit of worldly ambition and lust of dominance. In these troubled times, we need leaders who embody integrity, authenticity and a genuine commitment to the welfare of their constituents. But there’s nothing authentic or genuine about this individual and I wholly support one of the other candidates getting our vote.