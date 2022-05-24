The resident expert
Columnist Dale Courtney’s take on a woman’s right to choose (May 11) is his latest attempt at pretending to be an expert in a field completely out of his expertise. Whatever Dale’s true expertise is, he hasn’t written about it yet. His short career in immunology should have ended when his anti-vaccine misinformation arguments were easily slapped down by a Washington State University microbiologist (a real expert). Undeterred, Dale became an overnight expert in pharmacology by touting Ivermectin as a cure for COVID-19. That line of misinformation was also easily shot down, this time by a pharmacologist.
Next, “Independent” Dale became an expert in foreign affairs, parroting Fox News talking points about President Biden being weak.
President Biden did something Dale’s hero Trump couldn’t do, pulling NATO together such that Ukraine actually has a chance to defeat the mighty Russian army that Dale thought could take down the “weakened” U.S. military.
Now, Dale is an expert in law/women’s health, calling for the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Dale’s “my body, my choice” rhetoric regarding the vaccine and masks becomes, the government of any red state a woman lives in can tell her what she can or cannot do with her own body. But, like facts, hypocrisy slides off Dale’s back like water off a duck.
And, again, Dr. Call, in his May 18 column, shoots down Dale’s anti-women arguments and those, mostly men, who continue to impose their beliefs on women.
Wade Hoiland
Pullman