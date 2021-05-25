Imagined tyranny
Which readers was Dave Glasebrook of Moscow trying to reach with his May 21 letter employing childish name-calling to denounce the city’s elected leaders for protecting the public during the nation's most virulent pandemic in decades?
They couldn’t have been the moderate voters electing Mayor Bill Lambert and the Moscow Ccity Council members who unanimously imposed a mask mandate limiting the spread of COVID-19. Those voters must surely be heartened by the success the city and the University of Idaho achieved in holding numbers of infections and deaths to a comparative low in the region and the state.
Perhaps Glasebrook intended only to impress his fellow COVID scoffers by referring to officials as tyrants imposing a “Soviet Moscow.” Sure, some science refuseniks found the city would not ignore the “Psalm sing” during which unmasked people threatened the health of others by publicly defying the mask order. But such public health measures are not the signs of tyranny Glasebrook makes out.
In 1905, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld compulsory vaccinations during a smallpox outbreak. It said that the liberty secured by the U.S. Constitution “does not import an absolute right in each person to be, at all times and in all circumstances, wholly freed from restraint. There are manifold restraints to which every person is necessarily subject for the common good. … Upon the principle of self-defense, of paramount necessity, a community has the right to protect itself against an epidemic of disease which threatens the safety of its members.”
The court’s precedent still stands. If Glasebrook considers it tyranny, he has far more powerful adversaries to surmount than the good people at Moscow City Hall.
Jim Fisher
Moscow
106 years old
I missed it! Drug prohibition was 106 years old March 15. Is anyone happy with the results?
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman