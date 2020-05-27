Forced to play grocery roulette
This letter is directed to store clerks and shelf stockers. Please wear a mask, especially during senior shopping hours. Our local stores provide only limited designated hours for seniors to shop during COVID. Masks are primarily for the protection of those around you.
CDC data show that 80 percent of COVID deaths have been by people over the age of 64. In Washington, only 21.7 percent of the population is over the age of 60; yet, 90 percent of COVID deaths have been by people in that age group.
If you are a product supplier who stocks shelves during senior shopping hours without wearing a mask, you reduce the chances of senior citizens winning “grocery roulette.” I feel confident you are caring people and want to protect others. This is just a reminder and a request to be a little more thoughtful.
I firmly believe younger folks should be able to live quite normal lives during these COVID times — except when seniors are forced to be around you, like while shopping for groceries or going to the doctor’s office.
Thanks for your consideration.
Jeff Gramlich
Pullman
A bright idea in Pullman
One of the best reasons for using energy-efficient technology is that it saves money, and the City of Pullman’s LED streetlight project is a great example. This LED conversion began at the end of 2015 and produced not only substantial 40- to 50-percent energy savings but also a dramatic reduction in annual operating costs of nearly $500,000.
Pullman’s annual streetlight operating costs were $754,000 (2013), $653,000 (2014), $577,000 (2015), $261,000 (2016), and stabilized around $150,000 thereafter. The LED conversion did have capital costs but as the payback period was just 3.5 years it has already paid for itself.
Such financial benefits are on top of other unquantified benefits, such as the safety improvements from needing less frequent bulb replacements. This project may also have additional difficult-to-define but far-reaching infrastructure impacts because the electricity savings mean our electrical grid has more capacity to support more economic growth in Pullman.
If the “Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act” (HR 763) gets the necessary congressional support, we can expect many more such projects along with a wide range of new energy technologies. HR 763 has support from fiscal conservatives because it creates an innovative energy market. It does this by collecting a carbon pollution fee from fossil fuel producers and passing this money to consumers as a dividend so they can support the energy technology of their choice.
The future will be brighter and cleaner under HR 763 and the evidence is accumulating fast. We need to persuade our representatives to support HR 763 because while a climate science denier may not be able to think of a single reason to support healthier, cheaper, and more abundant energy technologies, the people of Pullman can now think of 500,000.
Special thanks to Landen Grant of Avista for providing these figures, and the city for taking this step.
Simon Smith
Pullman
An old, new way to battle COVID
The other day I was digging through some old boxes from my parents in my garage to see if I could find some new floor space so I could someday get my car in. I came across this thing that looked like a metal can that we used to get fruit juice in, cut in half, but a little more refined. It turned out to be a Whittaker ultraviolet light powered by a General Electric germicidal tube with output set at 2,537 angstrom units.
Then I found the general Information pamphlet that went with the unit. Interesting thing was that the date on the pamphlet was Dec. 28, 1940. Very interesting reading! According to the pamphlet when the ultraviolet light is passed over a surface, or a body at four inches distance, the light can destroy Straphylococcus aureus in 10 seconds, B. cholera in 15 seconds, B. typhoid in 18 seconds, B. anthrax (Sporogenus) in 29 seconds, B. Tetanus in 42 seconds, and the list goes on and on.
So if this technology has been around since 1940, is the ultraviolet light technology out there today? The answer is yes. Look it up for yourself. There are whole room sanitizers on the market today with this technology, and they have “tweaked” the wave frequency so that it will not damage eyes or skin, but will destroy “blow apart” anything the size of a COVID virus in seconds.
There is a paper published by Columbia University Irvine Medical Center dated Feb. 9, 2018, that this technology works very well for destroying viruses. The title of the paper is, “Safe for human exposure, far-UVC light may offer a low-cost solution to eradicating airborne viruses in indoor public spaces.” There are many other papers on Ultraviolet light use for virus control. Check it out.
Wayne L. Olson
Moscow
An ode to the American farmer
To seed or not to seed, that is the question.
Whether ‘tis nobler to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous trade wars,
Or to take alms from a sea of federal subsidies,
And by acquiescence endorse them.
To foreclosure, to bankruptcy no less, and by bankruptcy we say
An end to the heartache of a thousand unnatural restrictions imposed upon us.
To die, to sleep; to sleep perchance to dream — ay there’s the rub.
For in that sleep of stupor what dreams may come,
When we have shrugged off this federal yoke,
Must give us pause to reflect upon the collapse of capitalism.
For who would bear the whips and scorns of free market pricing,
The pangs of administrative ineptitude, the law’s delay,
The insolence of Congress, and the spurns of nature,
Just to toil and sweat under a farmer’s life.
But conscience doth not make cowards of us all,
And thus the American steel of resolution,
Is recast with thought and action,
And enterprises of great pitch and moment,
Will recover from this fool’s folly,
And forsake the dunce come November.
Paul Oman
Clarkston