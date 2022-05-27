Pedophiles ... the actual and the imaginary
Good news conservatives! We found the pedophile ring you’ve been obsessing about. It was in the upper echelons of the Southern Baptist Convention rather than a pizza parlor, but aren’t you glad to be vindicated? Why so quiet?
Surely everyone censoring “pornographic” school books, treating LGBTQ rights as “grooming” and pushing an anti-abortion agenda to protect the kids should be celebrating the exposure of this corruption. Yet, there’s only silence from the right concerning the widespread child molestation in the SBC. (When you can’t take a stand against child-molestation for fear of alienating your voters, it might be time for some soul-searching.) That they care more about imaginary pedophiles than actual ones illustrates something we all know but rarely say: Conservative leaders only care about children to the extent that they can use them as pawns in their culture wars.
SBC leaders didn’t just traumatize thousands of children and cover it up; they actively attacked victims brave enough to speak up. It’s no coincidence that this keeps happening in sexually-repressive, moralistic, male-dominated religious communities, notably the Catholic Church, but even here locally.
The Boy Scouts, who famously disallowed gay leaders for decades to “protect the children,” are now paying $2.7 billion to settle 82,000 claims of abuse. Nearly as infuriating at this betrayal is the fact that the abusers are being defended with money from the unpaid labor of the victims themselves (hawking second-rate popcorn, mostly).
When you’re convinced of your own sanctity, it’s easy to justify anything you do: “It’s OK that I lie, embezzle, protect child molesters … I’m one of the good guys.” Perhaps right-wing hysterics about atheists, immigrants, queers and the rest are merely testament to how badly Christian culture warriors need a distraction — any excuse — to look away from their own moral rot.
Ryan Urie
Moscow
The right to live and thrive
Several months ago, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a vigilante-style bill banning abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy, and bestowing on citizens the right to sue for monetary reward anyone who aids or abets in an abortion. This draconian bill, upheld by the Supreme Court, encodes right-to-life protection on embryos still susceptible to miscarriage.
Ironically, many anti-abortionists veil their eyes when it comes to ensuring children’s inalienable right to live and thrive, post-birth. Many right-to-life advocates seem to vote for legislators who staunchly support the right to bear arms, with increasingly unregulated gun ownership. Meanwhile, our nation’s children are using easy access to guns to kill themselves or others.
Case in point: Under the watch of Abbott, who signed into law the vigilante anti-abortion bill, 19 children and two teachers were slaughtered by an 18-year-old gunman on Tuesday in their small-town-Texas elementary school. Fifteen were wounded. In response, one Texas legislator mouthed the same tired, tried and untrue solution: “Arm more teachers.”
Please.
Why is there no level of protection that legally supports children’s right to be safe at school? Ever since the Columbine massacre in 1999, parents have been crying out for practical gun control. Children have the right to thrive, and parents have the right to watch them grow up in a nation that values children over the right to bear arms.
We don’t need a vigilante-style law to regulate the bearing of arms in the way that Texas now regulates the bearing of children. We already have legislative gun safety solutions to safeguard our children’s right to thrive. Now, we need legislators who have the courage to vote them into law.
Lisa Kliger
Moscow
Climate anxiety not a thing
Mental health in this country is on the decline. Studies report Americans are facing new levels of stress, anxiety, and fatigue. Suicide plagues both young people and old farmers. Violent ideologies are giving vulnerable men an outlet. “Deaths of despair” from opioids and poverty cast longer and longer shadows on our communities. Whichever way you look at it, people are less happy, less healthy, more stressed and more anxious.
But the way you look at it matters. And calling the growing response to environmental and social collapse “climate anxiety” is the wrong way to look at it.
The problem is that the anxiety surrounding collapse is not a cognitive issue deep in the hearts of our young people; it’s a power issue in the bank accounts of ExxonMobil and the donor rolls of Congress.
I’m having panic attacks more frequently from reading the news. Last week, Western India faced prolonged temperatures over 115 degrees Fahrenheit, leading to a mass death event for animals and people alike. Birds fell out of the sky from heat exhaustion. Old women died on the street. It is a tide of death that scientists — including those working for Big Oil — knew would reach our door as far back as the 1970s.
When someone lights your house on fire, you don’t have “property anxiety” you have an arsonist. Understand that “climate anxiety” and the despair gripping our young people has roots in our actual political economy, our real energy and environmental systems, the material decisions made by rich and powerful psychopaths running our civilization into the ground.
We don’t need therapy. We need a world worth living in.
Paul Busch
Moscow
Urge them to be courageous
Another mass shooting of school children and still our legislators do nothing. It will take some courageous Republicans to stand up the gun lobby and work for strict universal background checks and for gun regulation.
Idahoans, please write to our legislators (Sen. Risch and Crapo; Rep. Fuller), urging them to be courageous Republicans. This may earn them a bad mark from the NRA, but it will also earn them the gratitude of the American people, and their children and their children.
Walter Hesford
Moscow