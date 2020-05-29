Thank you, Little, for efforts during crisis
I want to thank Gov. Brad Little for guiding Idaho’s efforts dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. He has listened to and evaluated scientific evidence. Using this information, he has wisely put forth realistic guidelines to protect the lives of our citizens, beginning with a stay-at-home order and developing into a slow reopening balancing the values of human life and economic well-being.
The great majority of Idaho citizens have chosen to sacrifice unlimited freedom and economic gain to keep COVID-19 cases and deaths comparatively low. However, there is a very vocal minority of Idaho citizens who show total disregard for life and the common good in their clamor for their personal “rights.” Many of them belong to the “right to life” movement, yet it has been my observation that for many of them, that right to life ends at birth.
They stood by while thousands of children were traumatized and separated from their parents at our southern border. They support policies that result in millions of children and their parents not having adequate healthcare. They watch our children be slaughtered in schools, and yet will not compromise on wise gun ownership nor support increased mental health services.
Heather Scott’s attempts to undermine Child Protective Services put vulnerable children at further risk for abuse, neglect, and death. Their disregard for life continues in this COVID-19 crisis. While nearly 100,000 Americans have died, they, with no regard to anyone else’s safety, espouse their personal “rights” to unfettered freedom. There is no freedom without responsibility. Wear masks, practice social distancing, and support small businesses that are doing the same.
Sharon Curtis
Moscow
Put COVID-19lessons to work
The 2016 Paris Climate Agreement signatory countries agreed to significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. However, during the ensuing three years, emissions continued to increase. But then suddenly, a tiny virus finally forced humanity to act responsibly.
With world economic activity greatly reduced and people trapped at home, researchers estimate that compared to 2019 levels daily CO2 emissions have declined by 17 percent worldwide. In the U.S. they briefly dropped by fully one third! Buried amongst the terrible news of this pandemic is this tiny sliver of good news.
Of course, we cannot live this way in perpetuity, and if the decrease is temporary it will have little impact in the long run. Thus, our challenge must be to learn from this pandemic and change our ways as we return to normal life.
Many people have discovered that they can work from home. As we return to normal activities, we should all consider the possibility of permanently working from home at least some days each week.
Businesses can save money on office space rental as well.
When I tried to buy a bike tire a few weeks ago, they were hard to find. It turns out folks had dusted off those bikes in the garage and discovered flat tires.
They needed to replace those tires before going out on the local trails. I’ll bet that ride felt good didn’t it? Why not consider leaving the car in the garage at least a few days a week and pedaling to work? It’s likely to be quite a bit shorter than that trail ride.
Commuting to in-person meetings wasn’t necessary either since we could Zoom to them from home.
For the benefit of future generations, let’s put all these COVID-19 lessons to work and permanently reduce our greenhouse gas emissions.
Al Poplawsky
Moscow
Anderson’s column should be his last
In Scotty Anderson’s last opinion piece, he used his precious column inches and prime word real estate to claim that Dylan Roof had been mistreated by the press.
The guy who killed nine African American worshippers in a Charleston, S.C. church in 2015. This column was published just after the video of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder surfaced to cause some small inconvenience to the two white men who shot and killed him and the police who let them return home without charges or investigation.
I’d like to ask that this be Scotty’s last column. Because recently another innocent black man, George Floyd, was murdered by police, and I just can’t continue to watch all of these unnecessary and grotesque killings take place and hear one more stupid white guy defend the practice. We already have the current president for that purpose and Scotty is a redundancy we should not, must not accept.
Of all the seemingly unsolvable problems we have facing us today, removing this ignorant and offensive doofus from his bully pulpit should not be one of them.
Send him back among the social media troll-spaces from whence he emerged and give the rest of us some peace of mind. Because if we can’t seem to find justice for black lives, maybe we could at least not have their killers lauded under the guise of a free press.
Michael Riley
Potlatch