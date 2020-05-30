Thank you, Steve
Steve Bonnar recently eded his tenure as director of Sojourners’ Alliance to get much needed rest and to renew his spirit. He led the only transitional housing facility and program in the region and has persevered in the face of countless challenges for 13 years. During that time, he was on call and never far from the hard issues of poverty that exist in our community.
Steve has worked persistently and passionately to help those living in poverty, to help those who have sought treatment for addiction and the homeless. He has addressed many very hard issues with people who are our less visible neighbors. He has saved lives and given a more promising future to many. Frequently, he also held people responsible for their behavior to protect the safety of others. This was very hard work that few others could do, and it left a mark on his spirit and health.
Steve has been a community leader and resource for others who are doing similar work. He has been a leader in local, regional and state initiatives to address poverty. He was always willing to share the most current information about federal and state programs that might be of value to other agencies. He facilitated Poverty on the Palouse task force meetings that were inspired by former Mayor Nancy Chaney and helped launch several other nonprofit organizations. Specifically, Steve was generous with his time and knowledge to help nurture the formation of Family Promise of the Palouse and the Latah Recovery Center.
A few years ago, the Latah Human Rights Task Force presented the Rosa Parks Human Rights Community Award to Steve in recognition of his work. There are few financial or personal rewards for doing frontline poverty work but this award was a fitting tribute to his deep commitment to helping our neighbors. Moscow, Latah County and our region are better places because of his dedication to serve and for inspiring others to be partners in that work.
Bruce Pitman
Moscow