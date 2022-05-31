Pray a specific prayer
I’m tired of excuses. Are you? I’m tired of avoiding the issue. Are you?
After every mass shooting our legislators in Idaho say “our prayers and wishes are with the people of” … name any of the dozen or so towns, supermarkets, churches. Well, what is that prayer? Do they pray for more guns? Do they pray for more fences? Walls? Locks? TV monitors? Security guards armed with AR 15s? Their shallow, ineffectual words cause nothing but more hurt.
If you’re tired of these legislators’ wasted words, then pray this prayer with me: “Father God, I pray that you fill all our legislators (call them by name) with your compassion for the people of this country. Thank you, Father God, that they are not led by the god of the Second Amendment but by you, the God of compassion, the God of peace. And I pray that we don’t blindly vote for people just because they wear a label, but that led by your compassion, we vote only for people who have a heart for all the children of this country. Thank you, Father God, that You give us the courage to demand that our legislators do something to prevent these atrocities. And if they don’t do it now, then we vote them out.”
I believe that God hears our prayers, that if we pray fervently with love in our hearts, then he will answer.
He will raise up Republicans who want to give more than “lip service” to saving lives. Please pray this prayer with me every day from now until God raises truly righteous, compassionate men and women to lead this country, not those who keep passing the buck, avoiding the hard answers to this catastrophe.
D’Wayne Hodgin
Moscow
The right to life
Here’s the reality of the current Republican Party:
The right to life extends only during your life as a fetus; once you’re born, your right to life gives way to the right of an 18-year old to purchase an assault weapon.
Meg Kelley
Pullman