The bold defense of biblical marriage
I was thrilled to see that a group of University of Idaho law students are suing the school on the grounds that their First Amendment rights to express support for “biblical marriage” are being trampled.
Of course, the group’s suggestion that Christians are America’s most persecuted minority is entirely true. We poor Christians represent just a meager 70% of the population. A slim 88% of our current congress is made up of Christians and historically, barely 100% of our 46 presidents have been Christians.
It’s a wonder we aren’t being rounded up in the streets. I’m relieved that someone is finally standing up for our minority rights.
I am disappointed, however, that this group of students has defined such a narrow vision of “biblical marriage.”
Sure, marriages between “one man and one woman” are a type of marriage described in the bible. But there are so many more.
When are the brave Christian patriots at the UI Christian legal society going to stand up for the rights of biblical marriages that involve one man (Solomon), 700 wives and 300 concubines? Or marriages between a male soldier and his female prisoner of war (after he killed her family, as prescribed in Numbers and Deuteronomy)? Or between a man, his wife and his brother’s childless window?
All perfect examples of “biblical marriage” which are illegal under our current oppressive system of government.
And of course, if the poor persecuted men at the center of this lawsuit truly believe in enacting civil law based on biblical teaching, perhaps we should outlaw all marriages based on Paul’s instructions in 1st Corinthians that the unmarried stay that way.
I applaud the efforts of these poor persecuted students to waste our tax dollars. I just wish they had a bit better understanding of “biblical marriage”, and while we’re at it, the first amendment.
Andrew Hoehn
Moscow