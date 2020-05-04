Who would he represent?
Which Idaho legislative district is it that Brandon Mitchell wants to represent again?
That’s the question I asked on reading in the April 28 Daily News that Mitchell wants to go to Boise to cut state spending.
“I think the government needs to scale down some of the spending they do,” said the candidate for the Republican nomination to succeed 5th District Rep. Bill Goesling. “They do way too much spending on things.”
Things like what – education perhaps? State government not only spends more on education than on any other thing, but it spends more on education than on all other things combined.
Despite that, public school districts across the state — including Moscow’s in Mitchell’s district — rely on voter-approved local property tax levies to backfill for state negligence. And schools of higher education — including the University of Idaho in Mitchell’s district — are now reducing staff and curtailing programs for the same reason.
If this represents “way too much spending” to Mitchell, he faces a big job selling that to one of the most pro-education districts in Idaho. And please, spare us the tired promise that he wants to cut only the wasteful spending in a budget so tight that wasted cash might buy one Big Mac.
This should not be read as an endorsement of Mitchell’s Republican opponent, Hari Heath, who sounds even worse, but as an assertion that Dulce Kersting-Lark offers better on the Democratic ballot.
Jim Fisher
Moscow
How do we set the balance?
Dale Courtney believes we should end the lockdown. He credits Sweden’s “common sense approach” and then goes on to discuss mathematical models of the spread of COVID-19. He does not however discuss the actual performance of the Swedish model compared to its neighbors.
The reported incidence of COVID-19 is not a good measure because this largely depends on the amount and type of testing. A better measure might be the death rate. Norway, Denmark and Finland, countries with similar demographics, all went into strict lockdown early. The death rates in Norway and Finland is 4 per 100,000 of population. In Denmark it is 7 per 100,000. The death rate in Sweden is 22 per 100,000. So the death rate from COVID-19 is between 3 and 5.5 times higher.
The decision to end the lockdown is a political and economic decision as well as a medical one. The evidence from Sweden suggests that a more open economy will result in more deaths from COVID-19. Our decisions about reopening the economy will be based on our values. The economic pain caused by these closures is real and will be long lasting. The pain of illness and grief are also real and long lasting. How do we set the balance?
Robert Johnson
Moscow
Little needs to stand firm
I would like to encourage Governor Little to stand firm on the stay-at-home order until science shows that it is safe to open our state again. As of April 28, there have been almost 2,000 cases in Idaho with 58 deaths.
I believe that it took courage on the part of the governor, and fortitude on the part of Idahoans to self isolate thereby preventing a much, much larger transmission of this disease resulting in considerably more misery and death if we had not done so. Be thoughtful of others. Be brave in these trying times. Be thankful that we live in a state where reason prevails.
Roger Hayes
Moscow
City had other choices
The April 18 issue of the Moscow Pullman Daily News contained an article that discussed flooding damage to private property and Carol Ryrie Brink Nature Park in Moscow caused by a beaver dam across Paradise Creek. A city employee was quoted as saying “we enjoy our furry little creatures as long as they don’t cause too much issue.”
In response to the flooding the city hired someone to kill multiple beavers in the area after receiving a permit from the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game. Why? The beavers were doing what beavers do.
Fish and Game wasn’t interested in relocating the beavers because they might be “carrying a disease” and it would be “another layer of expense.”
There was another, more reasonable response.
They should have asked for donations to: 1) hire a backhoe to remove part of the dam before the damage occurred; 2) live-trap the beavers; 3) test them for the disease; and 4) relocated the healthy ones to public land outside the city.
Dick Artley
Grangeville
Efforts worth celebrating
I am writing this letter to thank our current volunteers at Gritman Medical Center as well as the numerous community members who have recently volunteered to make masks (over 3,000 donated), face shields, ear savers, bouffant caps, etc. in support of COVID-19.
This virus presented unforeseen challenges, and we were unable to celebrate in normal fashion. To all those in our volunteer programs including auxiliary members, chaplains, junior volunteers, patient support volunteers, baby rockers, interns and job shadows, we thank you for your service.
Also, we have seen first-hand how amazing our community truly is, and how many incredible people and organizations (special thanks to our local businesses, nonprofit groups and universities) are willing to unite and offer support in an effort to keep our hospital and community safe. These donations and acts of kindness and generosity are sincerely appreciated and have made a difference to our health care heroes, staff and patients.
Hence, this message of gratitude is sent to all volunteers who serve our community and enhance the lives of others. Thank you.
Kim Malm
Gritman volunteer services coordinator
Moscow