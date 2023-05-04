Who’s better off?
Drs. Sara Swoboda and Marvin Alviso agree in an April 20 guest column that Idaho is better off with trans youth. Oh really, one may ask? How, exactly?
According to these physicians, Idaho doctors and care providers are “brokenhearted and infuriated” over Idaho’s legislature signing into law HB71, The Vulnerable Child Protective act. Imagine that.
The nerve of Idaho legislators banning “gender-affirming care.” How dare these politically-driven lawmakers interfere with the genital mutilation of minors? How dare they prohibit the use of puberty blockers and hormone therapy to transgender our youth? (Obviously, a plurality of Idaho legislators are MAGA Republicans and white supremacists. How could it be otherwise?)
These doctors treat changing one’s sex as almost an inalienable right, a glorious step forward for children with gender dysphoria.
They’ve got to be kidding, aren’t they? No, they’re not. Far from it. You see, God or nature must have made a mistake in some cases when assigning sexual identity at birth. Folks like Swoboda and Alviso are here to help correct those mistakes. I mean, even God can’t be right all the time.
The good doctors must necessarily step in from time to time, and help reverse occasional errors on the part of providence. They offer special medical interventions so sexually misidentified youths can become themselves — shining more brightly than even their families could imagine.
The two professionals practice more than mere earthly medicine. They are, one might say, minor deities who assist the major deity in cleaning up his boo-boos.
Does it sound kinda silly? It sure does to me. But Swoboda and Alviso are fully wed to their agenda. Their transgender notions, in my opinion, are fully misplaced. More than that, they are exceedingly devilish and highly destructive of humanity. How citizens, with even a modicum of genuine religious sensitivity, could support these two is beyond me.
Timothy Moore
Potlatch
Drag shows and the media
My wife and I subscribe to One Day University, an online lecture series. A recent episode on the media described how our media has transformed over our history from the earliest newspapers to today’s echo chambers where we can all hear the just news we want, reinforcing the beliefs we have. We usually feel generally hopeful after these lectures. Not in this case.
However, during the open question period, one listener asked what we could do to change this media reality. The professor said, “support your local newspaper.” Only in that smaller environment can you get a diversity of opinion and the context of local issues reflecting on national trends.
That day we found a great example in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News in the article written by Emily Pearce on a drag show at a tavern in Lewiston. Emily went to the event, talked to the performers about their business and the issues they face and the customers about why they enjoyed the performances.
One 80-year-old woman came because she said it was on her “bucket list.” Drag shows probably won’t make it to our bucket list, but after the initial shock at the closeup drag star makeup, we felt we understood more about the venue and performers.
Clearly this is an entertainment that people around the country enjoy much to the chagrin of conservatives. But what is the harm? Why prevent people from enjoying these shows and prevent the artists from being paid for their work?
Jeff Watt
Pullman
Drag, God, Bud Light
Last week, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News printed a human interest story on the front page, featuring a transvestite in a favorable light. It’s not a stretch to call this grooming. In the words of Paul in his letter to the Romans, “ ... knowing God’s righteous decree that those who practice such things deserve to die, they not only do them but give approval to those who practice them.” Fortunately, God has given us a way out of sin and death through his son, Jesus.
Please cancel my subscription and you can have the remaining Bud Light in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News office fridge.
Nick Holloway
Moscow
Lauding the U.S. rail system
In an April 22 column, Nick Gier discussed U.S. railroads in the context of other rail systems across the world. Any discussion of America’s railroads is incomplete without a few key facts.
First, the U.S. rail network is among the most extensive in the world with 140,000 track miles. Our freight railroads are also the most efficient and cost-effective in the world, hauling 40% of U.S. long-distance freight volume. By comparison, just 5% of freight moves by rail in the European Union. And of course, more freight by rail means lower costs for shippers (about one-third less than trucking) and fewer greenhouse gases (75% reduction over trucking).
Second, and perhaps unexpected given the media focus on railroads lately, the U.S. rail network earned the highest grade across 18 categories of U.S. infrastructure in the last report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers. This commendation stems directly from the money invested into the network by private railroads — some $23 billion annually in recent years. Idaho’s entire FY 2023 budget, for context, is less than $5 billion.
Finally, a look at the data makes it clear that railroads remain the safest way to transport dangerous commodities like hazardous materials. Just last month, the Federal Railroad Administration released new safety data showing that the last decade was the safest ever for freight rail. Specifically, the hazmat accident rate is the lowest it’s ever been, with a 78% decrease since 2000.
America’s freight railroads are indeed exceptional — both through an international lens and when compared to other U.S. infrastructure systems. Communities and businesses across Idaho and Washington rely on this safe, reliable, affordable and green network.
Michael Gaynor
Westerville, Ohio
Note: Gaynor is the Idaho state director for GoRail (gorail.org)
Your porn is not my porn
The Idaho Legislature has let out and the returning legislators have brought their craziness with them back to their home districts. That’s why, if you value your sanity and your community library, you’ll have May 16 circled on your calendar. That’s when you can vote for Latah County Library District trustees. It’s worth your time and effort.
I’ve been hearing all this hogwash about pornography in our libraries, so I thought I’d go take a look. The glaringly obscenest material was right there out in the open: Forbes’ list of American billionaires, doubled from a few years back. See, your definition of porn might not be the same as mine. That’s why we need reasonable folks as trustees.
Vote for Saba Baig and Wayne Schmidt (no relation) for Latah County library trustees. Be reasonable.
Dan J. Schmidt
Moscow