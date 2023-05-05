After reading Renae Bafus’ Tuesday letter on Latah County Library District trustee candidates, I was curious about the “$200,000 budget surplus” mentioned. So I did what I’ve been taught to do my whole life, and I went to the information source, the public library.
When I asked the Latah County Library District director and their business manager about the budget surplus, we had a great conversation about projected expenditures and nonaccountable entries like grants, donations, staffing changes, insurance increases or decreases — essentially, pieces that affect a library’s finances but may fluctuate or that the library has less control over. We also discussed some of the costs and needs for maintaining a library district with seven different locations. I learned our Latah County Library District is being fiscally responsible as it prepares and budgets for its future.
As someone who has worked in public libraries in the past, I know that more often than not, libraries are trying to make do with less. I’m still not sure where (trustee candidate Colton) Bennett got his figures, but if given a choice between operating with a deficit or surplus, I choose surplus.
A surplus means that libraries don’t have to reduce hours or cut staff. It means that libraries can continue to provide excellent programs and resources. A surplus means that our library may be better prepared for an unexpected expense or emergency. A surplus means being able to potentially save money to address issues like deferred maintenance or new construction.
Bennett’s platform seems to me shortsighted and lacking important information from our library district, which is why I’m voting for library board candidates Saba Baig and Wayne D. Schmidt. I believe they understand the big picture and responsibilities of what it takes to be a library board trustee.