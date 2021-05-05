The insane clown show
Our Republican representatives are no longer “conservative.” Liz Chaney may be the last conservative lawmaker in the country. Though, a few people have not taken leave of their senses including — Kathleen Parker, David Frum, Joe Scarborough, David Jolley, Susan del Percio, Steve Schmidt, Cindy McCain, Terence Day, a few letter contributors and Mike Simpson. Mitt Romney tried for about 30 seconds before retaking a knee. Lindsay Graham is scalping tickets for a golf sweepstakes, also from a prone position.
It is sad that we must endure this lack of representation. The maddening support of “the other guy” has voters drooling over insane, gun happy, big city police indiscriminately killing citizens armed with phones, voting for reality starved rich elites, supporting corporations — so-called job creators, quite laughable really — to pay zero taxes forever and a baseless fear of socialism. This includes eagerly voting for Wall Street’s First Amendment right to putrefy our drinking water, poison the air with king coal dust and once and for all, rape the life out of Mother Ocean — god of Earth’s physical existence.
Speaking of the creator, Trump Christians, much like their Isis brothers, want Armageddon Now! (coincidentally, the name of a Christian early morning news show.) As I understand it, Muslims believe Jesus is a plain ol’ ordinary everyday prophet, not the Messiah. But, Donald Trump says, “I and I alone” and his believers go wild. Personally, I don’t know what to believe. I know this — it isn’t what Trump Christians believe, because it is not Christianity. Trump’s believers are rocking the anti-Christ vote. Hie! Hie! Hie!
This letter’s title properly describes my belief in all of this.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Backbone of a nation
I would like to say to everyone who reads this letter, I am 79 years young and throughout my life I have met many people. I was born in the U.K., but when I was 7, I told my Mom I was born in the wrong country. She said “Where should you have been born?” I said “America.” I didn’t know at that time where America was, but I knew in my heart that this is where I wanted to live.
When I finally came to America, I always say my life began. I love this nation, I love the flag, I love my fellow Americans. Whether you are white, Black, brown or a Native American, it doesn’t matter, what matters is where your heart is. This nation houses the most generous people on the earth. When I see the flag, I feel so proud.
It is time for “we the people” to wake up and realize that we are all brothers and sisters, no matter what color we are. If we cut ourselves, we bleed red. We must realize that right now we are being manipulated, by unseen forces. They want America to be destroyed, because while we are still a nation, the globalists cannot organize a world government. We are the nation that the world envies because we have the one item that a great many countries in the world do not have: freedom. It courses through everyone’s veins and knows no color, race, or creed. The color of your skin does not denote who you are, you as a person denotes who you are.
This nation is the greatest nation in the world, not because of some government, but because of “we the people.” We are the backbone of this nation, so let’s stop complaining and stand up for who we are.
Mike Beirens
Pullman
The right answer
What is the right answer on the climate solutions quiz, the great test of our time? Top-down directives for green infrastructure? Not if we want to keep American jobs secure, energy reliable and affordable, and technological ingenuity strong, argues Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, lead Republican on the Energy and Commerce Committee. Instead, we need market-led innovation in the energy sector. Which resource do we tick, then? Wind and solar? Hydro? Nuclear? Surely not fossil fuels? “All of the above,” she tells us.
Hold on. Before choosing that last box, how are we doing on time? To limit global warming to the critical 2 degrees C, we’ve got to be at zero greenhouse gas emissions by midcentury. That’s the rationale for top-down. There’s a way to stay on schedule, though, while safeguarding jobs, ready, affordable energy and technological initiative. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act now in Congress puts a price on carbon and distributes the revenue equally to all Americans each month. The market will drive up investments in clean energy innovation.
The gradual, yearly increase in the carbon fee to reach net zero emissions by 2050 allows time for the transition to new green jobs and energy. And for most Americans, the monthly dividend will more than offset the net increase in fuel and energy costs. Urge Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers to cosponsor the EICDA and use her leadership in the GOP to bring others on board. Then “all of the above” will indeed be the right answer on the quiz.
William Engels
Pullman
If I were God
I love movies. Films add subtleties and emotions to any story that can sear the heart and water the eyes. Words, sentences, paragraphs on the printed page erase the physical and financial boundaries that allow authors the greatest freedom to tell their stories.
In the 1993 film, “Rudy,” a single line eclipses a truly inspirational film. The priest counseling Rudy says, “I know two things: I know there is a God and I know that I am not Him.” I know when I share a similar conviction with a Catholic priest that I am in good company.
I know that I am not God and furthermore I do not serve in any jurisdiction as a judge. I do think our court system at every level generally makes an honest effort to find the truth. “I swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, so help me God.” Nevertheless, since 1989, a total of 2,551 were exonerated and collectively spent 22,540 years in jail.
Before I make judgements about others I ask myself the following questions: 1. Do I know all the pertinent facts about their background? 2. Do I know the reasons for their behavior and beliefs? 3. Have I called all the witnesses to testify for and against the accused and are they telling the truth? What are my biases and how might they require me to recuse myself from my personal trial court?
I have three simple words I use to sort out my understanding: 1. Know. The sun will come up tomorrow 2. Think. Capital punishment is wrong but reserve the right to change when presented with new information. 3. Believe. I believe people are basically good, a faith position needing no defense.
Given the complexity of judgment, my conclusion: Let God be the judge.
Stan Smith
Viola