Why I was wearing the mask
I am writing to call out two adults who drove part way into my driveway in a light beige pick-up truck. One called out a landscaper wearing a bandana and myself, 20 feet away wearing a mask. One yelled out “ … so ... you are afraid of the BIG BAD VIRUS,” followed by laughter from both and more ridicule.
I think your behavior rude, and you had no right to drive onto my property. My wearing a mask was not protecting me from COVID-19, but an attempt to prevent the virus I could have from infecting others.
Here is what I hope for you both. I hope you have continued health and wellness. If you become infected with COVID-19, I hope you find health services and personnel with compassion for you and your situations.
Diane Baumgart
Moscow
Ego, irresponsibility or stupidity?
I have just come from a local grocery store known for its low prices where not a single employee that I saw — not the cashiers, not the customer service desk, not the people stocking produce nor the people in the deli — was wearing a mask.
I stopped at a different one on my way home just to see, and at the second store, every employee, every last one, was wearing a mask. I think I’ll be shopping at the more expensive store for a while.
While I’m on the subject, is there anyone out there who does not routinely wear a mask in enclosed public settings who’s willing to write in and tell us why? What possible reason can there be aside from ego, irresponsibility or stupidity? It’s inconvenient? Yeah, it’s hard work pulling those straps over your ears. Availability? Expense? Five minutes on Youtube to find out how to make one out of any piece of cloth and another 30 seconds to do so. I will certainly grant that the chances of your being infected and infecting me are very, very small. So what?
Curt Parsons
Moscow