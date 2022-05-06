Excellent choice for Dist. 6
Jen Seegmiller would be an excellent senator for Idaho Dist. 6. Jen is a well-respected, successful nurse practitioner who listens to her patients, spends the needed time searching for solutions to hard issues of her patients to provide the best care for her patients. She stands firm for the care her patients need. Jen carries these qualities — listening, searching, standing — into everything she does. Qualities that will benefit her constituents and the residents of Idaho.
Jen is also an educator and mother of six. She understands the problems that are faced in education. Jen’s qualities for listening, searching, and standing transfers to any problem she faces. These qualities will again benefit families to have the best education possible for their children.
Jen holds to the freedoms afforded in our Constitution. She will fight to defend the freedoms that we know — freedom of speech, freedom to bear arms, freedom of religion.
I personally know Jen and have worked closely with her learning and seeing the qualities that earn the respect of her peers and the successes in her career and family. Jen will listen to her constituents’ concerns, search tirelessly for solutions, and stand for her constituents as well as the values that Idaho holds. Jen brings a sensitive, articulate, and intelligent voice to government and she has the strength to stand up to those who hold opposing views.
Vote Jen Seegmiller for Senate Dist. 6.
Bobbi Flowers
Orofino
Endorses Seegmiller
Our family has known Jen Seegmiller since her family moved to the area about 15 years ago. Jen has an amazing work ethic. She gives her whole heart to whatever she does. I have worked with her in two separate service organizations and been impressed with the service she gave in a nonjudgmental way. Jen could handle awkward situations in a diplomatic way. She was always willing to look at both sides of the circumstance.
If people were ever negative, Jen would always find the good. She gave countless hours of service to needy people, hours I am just now being made aware of, as she has resigned from her obligations to seek office. Jen is wise and educated but down to earth and approachable. She is a devoted wife, grandmother and an amazing mother of six children. Jen is a motivated person and will give everything she’s got to this position. I have no hesitation endorsing her.
Dalene M. Banks
Moscow