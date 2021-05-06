Expect more from the city
In 2019, hundreds of Moscow School District and University of Idaho students marched out of their classes and into East City Park to demand local climate action. We were met by a supportive community and, excitingly, multiple candidates for Moscow City Council. One of those candidates even got up and announced that, if elected, they would ensure that Moscow took tangible and impactful action against carbon emissions and towards mitigation of the effects of climate change.
This year, those candidates were a part of a City Council that could announce that Moscow had successfully reduced the carbon emissions of its municipal functions by 20 percent as of 2020. This achievement should not be dismissed, but the city continues to emit thousands of tons of carbon a year, in a state whose annual carbon emissions have increased by more than 2 million tons in the last 15 years. In the meantime, fire seasons continue to grow in their deadliness, food insecurity on the Palouse is worsening, and the health of the entire community is in danger.
Now, it is time for the city to set new goals. Moscow City Council does not want to commit to reducing emissions by 100 percent, despite the consensus that global emissions need to reach zero by 2045 to avoid disaster. It is time to demand more action from our councilors: write to them, attend council meetings and climate input sessions, put up Sierra Club’s Ready For 100% Renewable Energy yard signs. Use your voice to save our future.
Ilan Carter, for the Moscow High School Environmental Club
Moscow
Best transit in the nation
I am writing to you to express our appreciation and gratitude for Pullman Transit. It has been providing exceptional, wonderful service. On Saturday, we took a walk on Bill Chipman Palouse Trail for about 90 minutes. Then, four of us were waiting for a ride at the Bishop and Bleasner Silver bus stop. The Wheat Route bus came. Unfortunately, the driver told us it was full. We told the driver it was OK because of the pandemic a bus can have only 10 passengers.
Then we began to walk. Surprisingly, a few minutes later an empty bus arrived, and the driver kindly asked us to get on. We were moved by such a treatment. What a wonderful service the Pullman Transit has. I would like to say without any exaggeration that we have the best public transportation service in the nation. How lucky we are. Hats off to Pullman Transit drivers.
Zheng-min Dong
Pullman