Upon receiving campaign literature from Colton Bennett, running for Latah County Library Trustee, I talked with a few Latah County Library Board members.
Mr. Bennett’s statement that the board had a $200,000 surplus in 2022 is not correct. That amount, in addition to the approved budget, includes grants, and donations that were received after the Latah County Commissioners approved the budget. Most of the nonbudget money is earmarked for capital improvements, some of it specific to certain libraries in the county.
The budget is available for review online.
Mr. Bennett mentions the fines are not levied for past due books and that results in the landowners bearing the cost of replacement. In fact, if a book is overdue by five days, a hold is put on that account until it is returned or replaced. There is, also, a nationwide trend to waive fines so all residents have access to libraries.
Mr. Bennett states that inappropriate books are being “pushed” on young children. Please tell me how you know this, Mr. Bennett, and provide proof.
The library board cannot/does not control what books are available; the librarians choose the books, after thoughtful consideration and detailed attention to age appropriateness.
My understanding is that Mr. Bennett has never attended a meeting or reached out to the director or a board member to substantiate his statements. He was invited, as all candidates were, to attend the April 25 meeting in Potlatch. Mr. Bennett did not attend.
Please vote May 16 at your polling location or early at the courthouse for library board members.
Kathy Weber
Moscow
The dandelion question
The response (Daily News letter, May 3) from Bob Callahan of Potlatch to my defense of dandelions, makes a good point. It can be irresponsible to let seed from my yard drift over to my neighbors, especially if it is ag land.
But if the answer is to apply the herbicide, Roundup, the cure, is worse than the disease. Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, is toxic to fish and birds and can kill beneficial insects. Some studies indicate glyphosate can alter human genes and can lead to non-Hodgkins lymphoma. The toxin should never be used around children and pets. Roundup and similar herbicides have been banned in many countries.
Our fellow creatures are more important than a uniform lawn.
Thankfully, there are alternatives. Pulling works as does vinegar and weed burners. But why not get more creative? More pro-life? Switch from lawn to plants. Native plants being the most foolproof and best for the local pollinators.
The soil microbiome will improve as will the absorption of rain and snow water. And your summer Saturdays can be spent doing something better than caring for the green sward.