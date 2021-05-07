Troll technique
Without evidence, Larry Kirkland’s April 27 letter accused other people of lying, which was ironic considering his March 31 letter contained his repeated falsehood about atmospheric carbon dioxide’s “slight parts per million” concentration increase. This lie trivializes and misleads because carbon dioxide has risen from 280ppm before the industrial revolution to more than 410ppm (2019); I doubt a 46 percent increase in this crucial climate-regulating compound qualifies as “slight” even in Larry-land.
Aside from the falsehoods, I think Kirkland’s climate letters are not sincere because several letter writers have already answered the questions he continues to repeat. I also know someone who has invested considerable time and effort privately explaining the climate science evidence. So Kirkland has seen the facts, despite what he claims.
When a person only pretends to be sincere and has no intention of changing their position, this is the epitome of a bad faith argument. Kirkland’s climate science obduracy and disinformation indicate he is arguing in bad faith. But his behavior also fits “sealioning,” the trolling technique defined as an “intentional, combative performance of cluelessness.” Sealioning feigns politeness and consistent ignorance to provoke an angry reaction, so the troll appears to be the victim, and the target seems unreasonable. However, sealioning’s real aim is to undermine the target’s energy and patience for engaging good faith questioners.
I don’t know whether Kirkland is intentionally sealioning. However, once we recognize the technique, it is easier to understand and moderate our reactions to his letters. It also means we can have more time, energy, and patience for good faith climate questions.
Simon Smith
Pullman