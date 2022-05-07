Praying in public
In response to Doug Call’s column of May 4, I think Jesus settled the issue of praying in public in the sixth chapter of Matthew’s Gospel, where Jesus warns against the practice. Jesus tells us that showing your piety before others is not pleasing to God. Praying in public is hypocritical. Praying in private will be rewarded by God. Perhaps Coach Kennedy will read this passage and rethink his position on this issue.
Sylvia Hutton
Pullman
Blood on their hands
Conservatives are getting close to realizing their long-held dream of banning abortion. It would be easier to take their arguments about protecting “unborn life” seriously if they showed any concern for other forms of life. Instead, they constantly dehumanize immigrants, Muslims, the poor, addicts, refugees, liberals, and anyone else not white, straight, wealthy and Christian. They push for more fossil fuels and fewer pollution controls in the midst of a worldwide mass extinction event. And, ensuring the perpetuation of gun violence is practically their religion.
They won’t even support a healthcare system that would allow more of these unborn lives to survive childbirth. “Pro-life” is an ironic moniker for a movement that chooses money and power over life every time. It’s only natural to conclude that overturning Roe v. Wade is less about protecting fetuses than it is about subjugating women.
Every abortion begins with an unwanted pregnancy, and we know how to prevent those: easy access to birth control, comprehensive age-appropriate sexuality education, effective prosecution of sexual crime, social and financial support for new mothers and the empowerment of women generally. Eliminate unwanted pregnancies and the whole abortion debate vanishes. Yet, the right consistently opposes these solutions, thus ensuring more unwanted pregnancies and the resulting need for abortions.
Let me say it again: conservative policies increase abortions and always have.
If conservatives put half as much effort into preventing unwanted pregnancies as they’ve put into forcing women to reproduce, the abortion debate could be irrelevant by now. But this is the conservative playbook for everything: oppose actual solutions, offer no alternatives, and then blame the victims for the suffering that inevitably ensues.
When women start dying of back-alley abortions, and unwanted infants start showing up in dumpsters, that blood will be on the hands of so-called pro-lifers.
Ryan Urie
Moscow
Ban the grass
Las Vegas is reportedly banning decorative grass in order to save water. Perhaps the new developments in Moscow could implement xeriscaping and the planting of trees that don’t need much water.
Linda Ross
Deary