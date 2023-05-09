Vets deserve more
Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. The consequences for all of us could be dire.
In fiscal year 2023, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $43,463 annually. The National Average Wage Index for 2021 was $60,575 per annum and the median income for 2021 was $70,784. The per capita GDP in 2021 was $69,288 dollars, among the highest in the world. This rate of compensation to disabled veterans is deliberate and cruel.
They have been asking various administrations and congresses for fair compensation since the end of World War I in November 1918. That was 104 years ago. Where is it?
In my opinion the basic reason for their gross under compensation situation is because they are only compensated for projected loss of wages due to their disabilities. They are not compensated for their low quality of life. This is done to keep taxation low for the wealthy elites. So what it comes down to is this: the groups that had their assets and overseas business interests protected the most by our now broken former troops pay essentially nothing to support them in their brokenness. That is not very American is it?
I am asking legislators to pass legislation this year to compensate them fairly, especially the totally and permanently disabled among them who should be compensated at least at the level of the Nationa Average Wage Index.
This is now a national security problem.
Once there is full realization among our youth that serious injury or illness in the armed forces almost guarantees a lifetime of near poverty as a disabled veteran, the armed forces will collapse rather quickly. In fact, this is already starting to happen. Enlistments are sparse.
Be warned.
Samantha Connor
Moscow
Learning about libraries
As a relative newcomer to Moscow, I know little about the library district. Actually I don’t know a lot about library districts anywhere.
Online I learned the Latah County Library district is made up of libraries in Bovill, Deary, Genesee, Juliaetta, Moscow, Potlatch and Troy.
I have never been on a library board myself. I talked recently to an acquaintance who served on the local library board a few years back. I was looking for information about some of the issues involved in the upcoming election May 16.
She mentioned the charge of one candidate, I believe it is Mr. Colton Bennett, that the district is overfunded since it has money in the bank. This is my understanding of what her experience led her to surmise about that: Sometimes there is money in reserves for services rendered but not yet billed. In addition there can be a project too costly to pay for in one budget year so they set aside funds for as many years as necessary before they tackle it. My informant was concerned that Mr. Bennett might not be taking those facts into account.
She was not sure anymore if there were still rentals, but most of the communities own their own buildings.
I never expected to have to learn more about library districts or even feel compelled to vote in a library election. However, we seem to live in interesting times, don’t we.
Anne Salisbury
Moscow
‘Wildly emotional’
My family has a strong military tradition, but when I see a candidate for the library board flaunting his picture in uniform, I am not impressed. His plan to cut library funding seems foolish, and it appears that others feel the same way.
I got another card from him today claiming that he is hated by the radicalized Democrats and woke progressives, so we should vote for him.
I’m neither of them, and certainly don’t hate him, but this wildly emotional response to a political disagreement seems like another good reason to think he would not be a good fit for the library board.
If you are concerned about materials at the library, take a look for yourself, talk to the librarians about how controversial material is handled. Don’t let someone else tell you what to think.
I voted early for Wayne Schmidt and Saba Baig.
Mike Finkbiner
Moscow
More about dandelions
I missed the earlier debate over dandelions, but Zena Hartung’s letter in the May 6 Daily News contains misleading information about dandelions, and so I would like to correct her on a few points.
The reason not to spray glyphosate on dandelions is glyphosate doesn’t kill dandelions. 2,4-D is the herbicide that kills dandelions, which in spite of the hype are not the earliest, nor complete nutrition for bees.
Ms. Hartung’s jeremiad against glyphosate is mostly unsupported by science, since Roundup is safe when used as directed. In fact, it is far less harmful to soil chemistry than the various vinegar/salt concoctions that are promoted as safer. Ironically, her suggestion that native plants are a great alternative to lawns ignores the fact that fairly aggressive weed control should be applied before planting natives, since they are easily overrun by invasive weeds like dandelions when they are young plants.
Paul Smith
Palouse
Questions before you vote
Are you OK with paying excessive property taxes? The library budget is $1.7 million funded with our tax money. Evaluating how this money is spent is the job of the Latah County Library District Board of Trustees. Scrutinizing the budget is a fiduciary duty, I expect. Money may not be an object to those who are writing against analyzing the library budget, but most Latah County residents are feeling the pain of inflation in their budgets, so it is only prudent for our public services to take a hard look at their budgets as well.
Are you OK with giving minors alcohol, providing them with graphic sexual reading materials, or allowing them to drive before they are mature enough to handle the responsibility? There are some things society restricts from minors to protect them. The Latah County Library District endorses guidance from the American Library Association that advocates for unrestricted access to all content for everyone regardless of age.
The policy argues it is solely the parent’s responsibility to control content their minors consume. We prohibit minors from seeing R movies without an adult so why are books any different? Providing graphic sexual content to minors is what groomers and pedophiles do.
If you are worried about censorship, look no further than outlaws in our federal government that colluded with social media companies (e.g. Twitter files) to suppress, shadow ban and deplatform the constitutionally protected speech of many thousands of Americans if they questioned the 2020 election, shared COVID-19 information, or discussed damaging political information (Hunter’s laptop). Viewed as “content moderation,” it fits their narrative, but censorship if not.
Americans deserve better. Vote for candidates with common sense to evaluate content distributed to minors and how your tax dollar is spent. Vote for Colton Bennett and Juliana Bollinger now through May 16.
Richard Lawless
Juliaetta