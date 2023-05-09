Vets deserve more

Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. The consequences for all of us could be dire.

In fiscal year 2023, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $43,463 annually. The National Average Wage Index for 2021 was $60,575 per annum and the median income for 2021 was $70,784. The per capita GDP in 2021 was $69,288 dollars, among the highest in the world. This rate of compensation to disabled veterans is deliberate and cruel.