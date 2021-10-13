May God save us from moral busybodies

I want to revisit President Biden’s unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Just as with the flu shot, the choice to get the COVID-19 vaccine belongs to the individual. I am not universally “pro-vaccine” or “anti-vaccine”. I am merely stating that I am pro-freedom; it is each person’s right to decide with his or her doctor whether to get the vaccine.
During the Town Hall portion of the Sept. 21, 2020, Moscow City Council meeting, Moscow resident Tom Stevenson asked a prescient question of the council: If you mandate masks now, will you also mandate vaccines when they become available? Mayor Bill Lambert answered the question: “That’s an easy one. No one is going to make you do anything about a vaccine, Tom. Nobody’s going to give you a shot that you don’t want.” Another city council member said, “We’ve got that on record, right?” You can watch that exchange on YouTube: youtu.be/SVIk8p9t5Vc
On April 29, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said “we can’t require vaccinations for [Congressional] members, much less for the American people.” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in the July 25 official press briefing that mandating vaccines is “not the role of the federal government. That is the role that institutions, private sector entities and others may take.”
Not only is Biden’s mandate admittedly unconstitutional, but the government also fails to recognize natural immunity in COVID-19 health protocols. The data for natural immunity over the last 18 months is overwhelming. Data out of Israel and 15 other studies have determined that natural immunity is 27 times more effective than vaccinated immunity.
We have known for a long time that someone who has already had measles, mumps, chickenpox, or smallpox needn’t be vaccinated for those. Same for COVID-19. While only 10 percent of Americans have had confirmed positive COVID-19 tests, four to six times that many are estimated to have had the infection in asymptomatic or nonverified cases.
We know of the waning effect of the COVID-19 vaccines, “breakthrough cases,” and the need for booster shots. A science-based approach would recognize those with natural immunity antibodies as safe. They do in Israel and parts of Europe. But nobody gets rich off natural immunity.
The inane government policy of mandating the vaccine on those with natural immunity has left our economy in further shambles. In 2020 we said that nurses and other “essential” workers were heroes. Yet in 2021, if they don’t get the jab, they are fired from their jobs and vilified.
Most of them already have natural immunity because they worked throughout the pandemic before there even was a vaccine. Our hospitals are now near capacity, not because of lack of beds, but because 12 percent of the workforce has been fired or quit over the vaccine mandate. Just imagine a pandemic so severe that we can afford to fire healthcare workers.
In other areas, too, perspective has been blown out of the water. Americans are now expected to carry a card as proof that they submitted to the novel vaccine injection — some in order to actually keep their jobs. And yet, requiring an ID card to vote is viewed as oppressive. In New York, only 28 percent of Black Americans ages 18-44 are vaccinated. This means that when the passport law went into effect, 72 percent of Black Americans in New York were denied service. Those who think voter ID is racist need to open their eyes to the fact that vaccine passports are even more so.
Again, if the vaccine is as effective as it’s advertised to be, then the unvaccinated are no threat to the vaccinated, and everyone who wants the vaccine has access to it. Politicians and public servants need to remember that it is their primary responsibility to protect people’s rights and not to run their lives. Perspective and responsibility are being twisted more and more, and it is high time that the Biden administration stops overreaching itself.
One of my favorite authors, C.S. Lewis, famously said: “Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies.” May God save us from moral busybodies!
Courtney served 20 years in nuclear engineering aboard submarines and 15 years as a graduate school instructor. A political independent, he spends his time playing with his seven grandchildren in Moscow.