Misinformation and the future of a valued Fourth Estate

The last several years have seen the press — the traditional Fourth Estate — hammered from many sides, often with good reason. I find that sad. As a sometime journalist, I’ve taken pride in being able to report information as accurately as I can and, as much as possible, without bias.
Journalism requires choosing, from much information, which facts to report. Ideally one shapes an article objectively, but bias creeps in. It begins with selecting which facts to report and continues with choosing words to color those facts. The finished narrative recreates an event for the reader, sometimes supplemented by a photograph. Today, videos accomplish this with their own biases.
My last column discussed how electronic media, the “fifth estate,” have taken over many functions of the fourth, with disastrous consequences. Now we learn that this paper, victim of “the uncertainty of the pandemic,” will no longer publish Mondays. I find that sad also, but not surprising. Local newspapers have been declining and consolidating for a long time.
With two universities and strong public schools on the Palouse, the Daily News has a substantive readership. For example, a Nov. 25 His View column questioned masks and the “COVID-19 narrative.” Within 12 days, a dozen letters and three His Views responded to that column, all but one questioning “facts” cited. Responses were thoughtful, articulate, and restrained, elevating discourse with civil criticism and positive suggestions.
Such dialogue illustrates the engagement of local readers. More importantly, it demonstrates how people with deep-seated opposing opinions can interact civilly by focusing on known facts. Information about the pandemic has changed dramatically over the past nine months, and it continues to change. Even as more and better information is gathered, much remains unknown and uncertain.
The general information tsunami we face each day requires that we sharpen our critical thinking as we evaluate what we read, watch, or hear. We’re lucky our very own Fourth Estate reports on Palouse events. It complements the electronic media maelstrom that sucks us in. The fifth estate is unregulated; a responsible Fourth Estate regulates itself. But the bottom line is how we ourselves process incoming information. Understanding our own biases is a good start.
Unfortunately, because most of us learned to read as children, we assume we understand most narratives. But spin can distort “objective” explanation. When I was trying to understand climate change, it took me a long time to separate the wheat from the chaff. (Everybody on the Palouse understands that!) Word choices and tone of language distorted and misrepresented underlying facts, or perhaps lack of facts.
The Nov. 25 His View also did this. I was glad to see readers rise to the occasion and dispute information in that column. This kind of vibrant readership is essential to maintaining our democracy, a democracy that has been severely challenged in recent months.
Of course, the issue is not just local. Newspapers at the regional and national levels are going under or consolidating. Exceptions include the New York Times and Washington Post. The Times has been around since 1851. The Post was founded in 1877. Both have won scores of Pulitzer Prizes. (It’s unlikely the Post will go under any time soon; it’s owned by Jeff Bezos.)
Although both papers lean slightly left editorially, their factual reporting is reliable. The Times is “regarded within the industry as a national ‘newspaper of record.’” Perhaps my favorite newspaper is The Guardian, founded in 1821 and published in the United Kingdom. Like the British Broadcasting Company, The Guardian enjoys an excellent reputation for reliability.
In 2018 The Guardian’s former editor, Alan Rusbridger, published “Breaking News: The Remaking of Journalism and Why It Matters Now.” It’s a soul-searching analysis of the role of journalists in a democracy. Recalling the original use of “the Fourth Estate,” he sees it as “an institution that stood apart from, and independent of, all other centers of power.”
In 1921, on the centenary of its founding, The Guardian editor published an essay “still recognized around the world as the blueprint for independent journalism.” Seven words from it are still worth considering as we move toward The Guardian’s bicentenary: “Comment is free, but facts are sacred.”
Pete and his live-in editor and wife, Jolie, share ideas like these over dinner. Contact him at petes.pen9@gmail.com.