My apologies if you’re bored by land theft, genocide

I would like to respond to Scotty Anderson’s April 2 column in the Daily News, “Recognizing something is stolen doesn’t make it OK.” For reasons I cannot fathom, Anderson wished to drive home the point that his mild inconvenience held more importance than tolerating a 2-to-5-minute land acknowledgement intended to educate the audience and honor the Indigenous people of the region we call home. One puts their hand on heart during the National Anthem don’t they? One bows their head for grace? What’s the problem?
Anderson claimed that the land acknowledgement was disingenuous. And he charged the speaker with being “hypocritical.” I wouldn’t go so far as to callously dismiss land acknowledgements as “hypocritical.” I have always recognized and even appreciated a good faith effort when I see one. And while I do agree that acknowledgements do not provide reparations or repair wrongs, I haven’t minded them all that much. To be honest, in lieu of land acknowledgments, white folks with “old money” should probably be giving away houses; as an Indigenous person, I am happy to oblige anyone who might wish to give me a house, preferably with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Also, a hot tub would go a long way towards healing.
I regard land acknowledgements — and one can call them hollow “virtue signaling” if they want — as a way to shift consciousness and create space for deeper sensitivity and awareness. And not necessarily a “Hey, you give such great lip service!” kind of thing. I’m a cynic, but not THAT cynical. I typically will give others the benefit of the doubt. And I tend to expect others to give me the benefit of the doubt. However, one cannot reason with discrimination and bigotry. And those are ugly things to be burdened with. Wise people will say that one must pray for their enemies. And I do. I pray for them to die.
I’m getting a little tired of folks undermining social justice reforms and revolutions and denigrating “wokeness” as if it is a bad word. And I take particular offense to any person who refers to the acknowledgement of Indigenous rights, and Indigenous issues, which includes discussion about land theft and genocide, as something boring they are forced to listen to. I wish I knew who the speaker was for the event Anderson referred to, because I would like to personally thank them for standing up and speaking out. And I’m sure that their intention was not in the interest of any shallow attempts at “virtue signaling.” Believe it or not, a lot of people actually care about correcting injustice, and are committed to education, activism, and raising awareness.
Referring to educational moments about First Nations Peoples, stewards and inhabitants of these lands since time immemorial as “woke drivel,” and being a “captive audience,” as if one is held hostage, is bigoted and ignorant. If given the choice I would rather be a hypocrite than anti-Native.
I don’t much like saying grace before meals, and I don’t care for the Pledge of Allegiance or “America the Beautiful” anthems before ball games, but I am not going to devote time and energy to protest against them and dump on (Indigenous) people I’ve shared a column page with in the Daily News for over a year. I’d like to think I am more gracious than that.
Not that I’m taking the high road. Because the terrible thing about taking the high road is that I can’t push anyone off.
The final analysis? Should it really be too much effort to pause for a few moments and offer up a little gratitude, kindly respect, maybe even a prayer and some grace to the original inhabitants of the land you’re occupying? Is it really so hard to learn how to pronounce their words for themselves, their people, and tribes? Is that really such a horrible idea?
Moscow is located on the homelands of the Nimiipuu (Nez Perce), Palus (Palouse) and Schitsu’umsh (Coeur d’Alene) tribes.
Midge is a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation and was raised by wolves in the Pacific Northwest. Her book of essays Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese’s was a finalist for a Washington State Book Award. She enjoys composting and frisky walks through dewy meadows. Midge lives in Moscow.