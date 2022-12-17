My marriage is now safe in all states

Thanks to a bipartisan vote that was signed into law by President Biden on Dec. 13, my 40-year marriage will be safe in all states.

I am not LGBT. I am a heterosexual Cherokee woman who happens to be married to a white man. And by white, I mean 100% Irish Welsh. The Respect for Marriage Act protects same sex marriage, it also, finally, protects interracial marriages.

Passed in the House by a 259-168 vote, the landmark legislation passed the Senate with a bipartisan 61-36 vote. The legislation does not recognize polygamous marriage, nor does it require nonprofit religious organizations to perform marriage ceremonies in situations which are against their beliefs.

