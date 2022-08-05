Nation’s Founding Fathers were bold,audacious and flawed ... and that’s OK

I recently wrote here about the epistemological differences between the left and right, specifically the tendency of some conservatives to appeal to religious authority over direct experience and deduction. A perfect example is the notion of Constitutional originalism now driving the decisions of the Supreme Court.
There is no rational reason to assume that the writings of the Founding Fathers hold the answers to all our nation’s problems. The only reason someone would seriously consider deferring to people who lived prior to electricity, indoor plumbing, phones, the internet, airplanes, satellites, etc. is because they revere those founders as something more than human — perhaps divine.
The Founding Fathers were bold thinkers, audacious and wise. The ideas they put forth changed the world. We should respect their contributions and learn from their wisdom. But, that doesn’t mean we should let them determine how we live here and now. Prescient though they were, our founders had less perspective on today’s issues than any human alive today.
Far from seeking to impose their will on future generations, the Founding Fathers sought to create a system in which their descendants could rule themselves and not be beholden to the dictates of long-dead prophets. Thomas Jefferson wrote that “laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths discovered and manners and opinions change … institutions must advance also to keep pace with the times. We might as well require a man to wear still the coat which fitted him when a boy as a civilized society to remain ever under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors.”
Now, to those liberal readers ready to pounce on me for daring to admire a bunch of “old, white slave owners”: First, this kind of relentless cynicism and finger-pointing is why Democrats don’t win more elections. Second, it’s just as myopic to demonize historical figures as it is to idolize them. What makes the founders impressive is that they were neither gods nor devils but merely complicated humans. Like us. Therein lies the power of their example. Their accomplishments speak to the potential in each of us to do great things. Their failings speak to their flawed humanity, their place in history, and the ongoing nature of the struggle for justice.
It’s a shame that the Constitutional Convention was restricted to white, male landowners, but under the historical circumstances of our country’s founding it could not have been otherwise. And, the words they drafted, but failed to live up to, helped set us on a course toward more universal freedom and equality. We must forgive the founders for being products of their time, have the humility to recognize that much of what we accept as normal (landfills, pesticides, factory farms, prisons for profit, etc.) will be seen as barbarous by our descendants, and do our best to move the American experiment forward.
Insisting that we either fully condemn or fully revere America’s founders prevents us from realistically appraising who they were and what they can teach us. In fact, the polarization of our politics more generally leaves us unable to grapple with the nuance and complexity inherent in all topics of substance. Those who think it sufficient to pick a side and start attacking without engaging the details ought to stay out of politics.
I suspect that our Supreme Court justices don’t actually take the idea of Constitutional originalism seriously. Mostly, it gives them an excuse to impose their personal values on the nation as a whole while hiding behind a pretense of responsible jurisprudence. But the very idea that we can relinquish our decisions to the directives of historical documents and their long-dead authors is dangerous in principle. As society evolves, so must the rules we live by if we are to avoid stagnation and decay. And, if we take the idea of democracy and self-rule seriously, we can’t just pawn off our responsibility to think and decide for ourselves how we will live. We have to do it ourselves. That’s what it means to live in a democracy. That’s what it means to live free.
