Native American Heritage Month: We are still here

Tallent

 Courtesy Rebecca Tallent

November is Native American Heritage Month, and it is astounding how many stereotypical and wrong ideas are out there about America’s Indigenous people.

For starters: We are still here.

Native people are part of the American fabric. We are teachers, politicians, shop workers, musicians, actors, farmers, physicians, lawyers and every other occupation. The federal government and others tried to wipe Indigenous people out, but our ancestors survived.

