Naturedoes indeed have rights

During the 2022 legislative session Idaho Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, introduced a bill that would prohibit any animal, natural resource or cyborg from being designated as persons. She stated: “We don’t want our children to be inferior to artificial intelligences. Children are not equal to bodies of water or trees.”
I assume that as a supporter of free enterprise, Nicholas supports the concept that corporations are legal persons, a concept I find abhorrent, as did the the founders of our nation.
In a letter to George Logan on Nov. 12, 1816, Thomas Jefferson declared “we shall crush in its birth the aristocracy of our monied corporations which dare to challenge our government to a trial of strength, and to bid defiance to the laws of their country.”
Governments worldwide have passed laws that grant legal rights to natural resources, and allow people, as do guardians of children, to sue on their behalf. In India, the Ganges and Jamuna rivers have been declared legal persons so that more can be done to clean up these heavily polluted waters.
In 2017, New Zealand’s Whanganui River, at the urging of the indigenous Maori, was declared a person so further degradation could be prevented. In 2014, the same country’s Te Urewera National Park was given the same protection. In Bolivia and Ecuador, all of nature has been granted rights equal to humans.
Indian judges came to the same decision about their rivers just weeks after the ruling in New Zealand. In both instances judges appointed guardians for the rivers — a government official and a Maori — in New Zealand, and two legal “parents” for India’s sacred rivers.
In a suit against the State of Minnesota, the Ojibwe Nation argued their sacred wild rice was being threatened by a proposed oil pipeline. The Ojibwe had requested the rice be allowed to “speak” about “their right to live and thrive” in their environment. A court ruled the rice did in fact have legal standing.
In 2019, the city of Toledo, Ohio, granted legal rights to Lake Erie, but a federal court later struck down this law that would have protected the lake from further pollution. It is sadly ironic the courts, in many instances, protect industries from lawsuits, but will not always preserve the natural resources they destroy.
Activist Jim Hightower asserts: “If inanimate, self-serving monopolistic behemoths like Amazon can be armed with the legally enforceable rights of a human being, how much more deserving is the Amazon River, which abounds with real life and serves the common good.”
Rather than calling natural resources persons and degrading the concept of a person as a being with a significant mental life, we should stipulate they have intrinsic value instead. This is a value things have in themselves rather than things simply for a use.
A robust environmental ethics would require we respect natural sources and never use them merely as means to our own ends. The establishment of national parks and wilderness areas, starting in the U.S. and spreading throughout the world, is the ultimate recognition of the intrinsic value of natural resources.
Those who originally pushed the “Rights of Nature” campaign did not use personhood language, and their legislation essentially took the intrinsic value approach. Against industry lobbyists, they rejected their assumption nature is simply property merely for our own use.
In 1972, in the case Sierra Club v. Morton, Justice William O. Douglas argued for the “conferral of legal standing upon environmental objects to sue for their own preservation.”
More than three dozen U.S. communities have used this argument to pass local environmental protection laws. Citizens in Orange County, Florida, organized a ballot measure to protect the natural resources in their area, and the result was an astounding 89 percent favorable vote.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and corporate lobbyists responded immediately and passed legislation identical to Rep. Nicholas’ bill above, that prohibits any local jurisdiction from “granting protective rights to nature.”
As Donald Trump’s support and credibility wanes, I predict that DeSantis will be the GOP’s presidential candidate for 2024. DeSantis and a Republican Congress would gut many more environmental regulations and deny the inalienable rights of nature.
Gier is professor emeritus at the University of Idaho and lives illegally on the once untamed land of the Nimipuu. Email him at ngier006@gmail.com.