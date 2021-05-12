Never barter with your sense of empathy

Last week a sixth-grade girl in Rigby, Idaho, pulled a gun out of her backpack and shot three people — two fellow students and a school employee.
The incident only briefly made national headlines — aside from the surprising age and gender of the shooter, this tragedy was pretty unremarkable.
Certainly not unremarkable to the individuals who were shot. Though their injuries were not life-threatening, the experience was no doubt life-altering.
Not unremarkable to my niece who is a senior at the nearby high school, or to my nephews who would have been there if they hadn’t recently changed schools.
Not unremarkable to my old high school friend who got the text from her daughter that her class was in lockdown and it was not a drill.
Not unremarkable to my brother-in-law, a police chief who was among the first on the scene, responding to what has to be every law enforcement officer’s worst nightmare.
Not unremarkable to my sister, a community advocate now working overtime to connect individuals with mental health and trauma resources to help them process the events they witnessed.
In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, many of my friends who live in Rigby shared the same shell-shocked sentiment: This sort of thing wasn’t supposed to happen there. If pressed of course they would say it shouldn’t happen anywhere, but what they meant was that where they live was supposed to be immune. Yes, tragedies occur, but not like this, not in quiet Idaho suburbs like theirs, in schools like theirs, to kids like theirs.
The fact that any of us can feel that way in a nation that averages 10 mass shootings per week indicates either a degree of conceit or a measure of self-solicitude; I like to think it’s the latter. I think our subconsciousness wants to give us the ability to get out of bed every morning, so when tragedy strikes it immediately focuses on the differences between the victims and ourselves.
That person was older. Their skin was darker. They spoke another language. They lived in another part of the world. The more differences we can list, the more distance we can put between ourselves and the trauma. The less like us the victim is, the less likely we are to wind up like them.
This mercifully prevents a state of constant terror and pain, but it also has the potential to block our empathy. There’s a fine line between creating a narrative that you are safe because you are different and a narrative that you are more deserving of safety because you are different.We don’t want to live in terror that we ourselves are one tough break away from poverty, but we shouldn’t erroneously convince ourselves that our neighbors receiving government assistance are too lazy to pull themselves up by their bootstraps and too entitled to support themselves.
We don’t want to consider what lengths we would go to in order to make a better life for our children if our country of origin was unsafe and unsettled, devoid of opportunities for their future. We also cannot villainize those in impossible circumstances who risk everything to provide a better life for their children.
We don’t want to believe that our children are vulnerable to the tempestuous tantrums of potentially unstable peers who have far too much access to weapons of every description including high-capacity, military-style guns. We cannot ignore the fact that there is an oversaturation of guns in this country and the overglorification of gun violence.
The Rigby shooting was too close to home to put much distance between myself and the victims. It was just too real that the injured could have been my nephews, that my brother-in-law could have been killed when he ran toward the danger, that my sister could have lost everything that day.
Even the perpetrator was too familiar — a young girl, something I once was, something I could relate to. The shared identity elicited an unexpected surge of compassion for the shooter, something I have never automatically felt when the offender was a trench coat wearing, manifesto wielding male.
Last week decimated my naïve sense of security. While I would do quite a lot to regain that feeling of safety, that belief that terrible things could never happen here, to us, I hope I never barter for it with my sense of empathy.
Stellmon set sail for a three-hour tour on the Palouse in 2001. She is now happily marooned in Moscow with her spouse and five children.